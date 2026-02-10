Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast: two infants among 53 victims

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 5158 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 11614 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 12399 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 12733 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 13008 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14574 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16588 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 27685 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 44512 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43036 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeownersFebruary 9, 06:14 PM • 4276 views
NATO prepares to launch military mission in Arctic in coming days - ReutersFebruary 9, 06:18 PM • 3300 views
The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat missionFebruary 9, 06:35 PM • 5330 views
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"February 9, 06:39 PM • 7606 views
Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVAFebruary 9, 08:51 PM • 4654 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 18813 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 26931 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 65627 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 87122 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 103024 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 8688 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 11179 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11803 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 38010 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40844 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast: two infants among 53 victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A migrant boat heading to Europe sank off the coast of Libya. 53 people died, including two infants; only two women were rescued.

Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast: two infants among 53 victims

Another tragedy on the central Mediterranean route claimed the lives of at least 53 people, including young children. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported the disaster of an inflatable boat carrying African migrants to the shores of Europe. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The vessel with 55 passengers on board departed from the western Libyan city of Ez-Zawiya. According to the UN, approximately six hours after setting sail, the boat began to fill with water and capsized on Friday morning north of the city of Zuwarah. Libyan authorities managed to rescue only two women - Nigerian citizens. One of them reported the loss of her husband, and the other lost her two infants in the water.

Boat capsizes in Nigeria: 25 dead, search for missing ongoing05.01.26, 00:20 • 3520 views

The UN migration agency emphasized that human trafficking networks continue to exploit vulnerable individuals, profiting from deadly crossings.

Human trafficking and smuggling networks continue to exploit migrants along the central Mediterranean route

- the organization noted.

The use of overcrowded rubber boats, which are not suitable for the open sea, remains the main cause of high mortality on this route.

Tragedy off the coast of Gambia: dozens of migrants missing after boat capsizes03.01.26, 23:39 • 4176 views

In recent years, Libya has become a major transit point for people fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The country has been in a state of protracted chaos since the 2011 uprising, which has created ideal conditions for the activities of criminal groups involved in migrant smuggling. The lack of unified state control allows smugglers to operate almost unhindered, sending thousands of people on risky journeys to European shores.

Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coast30.12.25, 07:02 • 12393 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
International Organization for Migration
United Nations
Nigeria
Libya
Africa
Europe