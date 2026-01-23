Mediterranean Incident: Sanctioned Russian Tanker "Progress" Loses Control

A Russian shadow fleet oil tanker carrying over 700,000 barrels of Urals crude oil has been spotted adrift off the coast of Algeria. According to vessel tracking systems, the 19-year-old tanker abruptly changed course and lost speed, indicating serious technical malfunctions on board. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The LR2 class vessel named "Progress" was heading to the Suez Canal, but on Wednesday afternoon it unexpectedly left the main shipping lanes. The next morning, the tanker's navigation status was officially changed to "Not Under Command," and its speed dropped to a critical one knot.

According to international maritime regulations, such a status means that due to exceptional circumstances, such as engine or steering gear failure, the vessel cannot maneuver independently and avoid collision with other vessels.

Shadow fleet under sanctions and control

The tanker "Progress" is under sanctions from the United Kingdom and the European Union due to its active participation in transporting Russian oil in circumvention of restrictions. Over the past year, the owners changed the vessel's name twice, and in November it was transferred under the Russian flag and entered into the internal shipping register.

This incident occurred against the backdrop of increased control by Western allies: just the day before, another tanker with Russian raw materials was detained by the French Navy on a similar route.

Technical risks and environmental threat

The current situation with the drifting tanker highlights the high risks of using outdated shadow fleet vessels for transporting dangerous goods. The vessel's operator, the St. Petersburg-based company "Legacy Marine," has not yet provided any comments on the crew's condition or plans for towing the object. The prolonged presence of an uncontrolled tanker with a large volume of oil in a densely populated shipping region creates additional challenges for maritime safety in the Mediterranean Sea.

