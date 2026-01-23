Dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers freely pass through the English Channel, despite British sanctions - BBC

$43.170.01
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 12139 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 32146 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 17376 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 20002 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 27856 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 65198 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33606 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31274 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29433 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 65198 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 75925 views
Dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers freely pass through the English Channel, despite British sanctions - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

42 sanctioned Russian tankers passed through the English Channel after the UK received legal assurances regarding their detention. Among them were the tankers Sofos and "Nasledie", which were sanctioned by the UK Foreign Office in May 2025.

Dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers freely pass through the English Channel, despite British sanctions - BBC

Despite Great Britain's promises to "tighten the noose" around Russia, dozens of sanctioned Russian tankers are passing through the English Channel. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

According to journalists, earlier this month, the British government received legal guarantees that such vessels could be detained. However, 42 sanctioned tankers calmly passed through the strait after this information was made public.

Among them was the Sofos - a tanker sanctioned by the British Foreign Office in May 2025. It passed through the English Channel after a voyage from Venezuela and headed to Russian St. Petersburg.

Ship tracking data shows that Sofos loaded oil in Russia in mid-November, after which it sailed to Turkey and then to Venezuela, where it turned off its tracking signal.

The tanker "Nasledie", which is over 20 years old, also entered the English Channel in January. In May 2025, the vessel was sanctioned by Great Britain - since 2023, this ship has been part of the shadow fleet.

Currently, British forces have not independently seized any vessel of the shadow fleet. This is despite the fact that since the beginning of January, six tankers passing through the English Channel under false flags have been detected.

British Navy chased Russian submarine through English Channel for three days12.12.25, 10:05 • 3958 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Venezuela
English Channel
Great Britain
Turkey