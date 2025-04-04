English Channel

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15007 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64042 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121996 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391058 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310082 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213617 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130862 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212637 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391043 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253856 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310071 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2550 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13448 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44582 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71922 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57031 views
Russian frigate with “Zircon” conducted exercises in the English Channel

The Admiral Golovko frigate with Zircon hypersonic missiles conducted exercises in the English Channel. The crew practiced countering drones and conducted air defense and anti-submarine defense training.

News of the World • November 12, 03:39 PM • 18790 views

More than 970 migrants arrived in Britain across the English Channel in one day - the highest number for this year

973 migrants on 17 boats crossed the English Channel to Britain on Saturday. This is the largest daily number of illegal arrivals in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 882 on June 18.

News of the World • October 6, 09:21 PM • 17231 views

August 18: Never Give Up Day, Helium Discovery Day

On August 18, people in many countries around the world honor people who, despite various difficulties in life, persevered and achieved their goals, and celebrate the “Never Give Up Day. ”

UNN Lite • August 18, 03:03 AM • 105688 views

Migrant boat capsizes in French Channel, number of victims unknown - Reuters

A small boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel on February 28. Authorities are investigating the incident, but have not yet reported the number of victims.

Crimes and emergencies • February 28, 05:22 PM • 25061 views