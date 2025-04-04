The Admiral Golovko frigate with Zircon hypersonic missiles conducted exercises in the English Channel. The crew practiced
countering drones and conducted air defense and anti-submarine defense training.
973 migrants on 17 boats crossed the English Channel to Britain on Saturday. This is the largest daily number of illegal arrivals
in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 882 on June 18.
On August 18, people in many countries around the world honor people who, despite various difficulties in life, persevered and
achieved their goals, and celebrate the “Never Give Up Day. ”
A small boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel on February 28. Authorities are investigating the incident, but
have not yet reported the number of victims.