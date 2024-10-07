More than 970 migrants arrived in Britain across the English Channel in one day - the highest number for this year
Kyiv • UNN
973 migrants on 17 boats crossed the English Channel to Britain on Saturday. This is the largest daily number of illegal arrivals in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 882 on June 18.
Details
It is noted that on October 5, 17 boats filled with people arrived at the British shores. A total of 973 people arrived on them, which is the largest daily number in 2024.
The previous daily record for the year was set by the UK on June 18, when 882 people arrived.
