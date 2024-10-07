More than 970 migrants arrived in Britain across the English Channel in one day - the highest number for this year

On Saturday, Britain registered a record number of daily arrivals of migrants crossing the English Channel illegally in small boats in 2024. This was reported by SkyNews, according to UNN.

A total of 973 migrants on 17 boats crossed the English Channel on Saturday - the highest daily number this year - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that on October 5, 17 boats filled with people arrived at the British shores. A total of 973 people arrived on them, which is the largest daily number in 2024.

The previous daily record for the year was set by the UK on June 18, when 882 people arrived.

