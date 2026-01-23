British Navy reports tracking Russian vessels in English Channel

The Royal Navy of Great Britain on Friday tracked Russian vessels passing through the English Channel during a two-day operation coordinated with NATO allies, the fleet reported, as the military alliance intensifies monitoring of Russian shipping, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

The British Navy said two patrol ships, supported by a Wildcat helicopter, were dispatched to intercept the Russian warship "Boikiy" and its accompanying oil tanker MT General Skobelev as they headed north, before handing over monitoring to a NATO ally.

The operation came a day after Britain said it had provided support for a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker as it passed through the Strait of Gibraltar, in an attempt to cut off funds fueling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As stated, the British Navy regularly conducts surveillance missions to monitor any potential threats to national security, including critical infrastructure such as underwater cables or pipelines.

