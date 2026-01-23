British Navy reports tracking Russian vessels in English Channel

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
02:53 PM • 656 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 6174 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14529 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 35791 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19016 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 21555 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29402 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66931 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33954 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31528 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 50120 views
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 4526 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 37366 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13822 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13373 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 35791 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 66931 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 63905 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66686 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 76946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13413 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13860 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34253 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49778 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44653 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

British Navy reports tracking Russian vessels in English Channel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

The Royal Navy of Great Britain monitored Russian vessels in the English Channel as part of a two-day NATO operation. Two patrol ships intercepted the Russian warship "Boykiy" and the tanker MT General Skobelev.

British Navy reports tracking Russian vessels in English Channel

The Royal Navy of Great Britain on Friday tracked Russian vessels passing through the English Channel during a two-day operation coordinated with NATO allies, the fleet reported, as the military alliance intensifies monitoring of Russian shipping, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

The British Navy said two patrol ships, supported by a Wildcat helicopter, were dispatched to intercept the Russian warship "Boikiy" and its accompanying oil tanker MT General Skobelev as they headed north, before handing over monitoring to a NATO ally.

The operation came a day after Britain said it had provided support for a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker as it passed through the Strait of Gibraltar, in an attempt to cut off funds fueling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

French Navy intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea - Macron22.01.26, 16:26 • 2930 views

As stated, the British Navy regularly conducts surveillance missions to monitor any potential threats to national security, including critical infrastructure such as underwater cables or pipelines.

British Navy chased Russian submarine through English Channel for three days12.12.25, 10:05 • 3974 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Royal Navy
NATO
France
Great Britain
Ukraine