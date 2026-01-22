French Navy intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:19 PM • 598 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 6676 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 18281 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 11254 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 13325 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 16222 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 20952 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27612 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41770 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 40062 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 13257 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 18568 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 32758 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 19902 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 17428 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 18281 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 12761 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 68955 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 60837 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 62383 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 23115 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 20292 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 21138 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 62383 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 39577 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)

French Navy intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The French Navy in the Mediterranean Sea boarded a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker subject to international sanctions. The vessel was diverted, and a judicial investigation has been launched.

French Navy intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

The French Navy in the Mediterranean boarded a "shadow fleet" oil tanker en route from Russia; the vessel was diverted, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X on Thursday, writes UNN.

We will not tolerate any violations. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker en route from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of sailing under a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean with the support of several of our allies.

- wrote Macron.

According to him, the operation was carried out in strict accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"A judicial investigation has been launched. The vessel has been diverted," the French president noted.

"We are determined to uphold international law and ensure the effective implementation of sanctions. The activities of the 'shadow fleet' contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine," Macron emphasized.

US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela21.01.26, 01:38 • 24390 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine