French Navy intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea - Macron

The French Navy in the Mediterranean boarded a "shadow fleet" oil tanker en route from Russia; the vessel was diverted, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X on Thursday, writes UNN.

We will not tolerate any violations. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker en route from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of sailing under a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean with the support of several of our allies. - wrote Macron.

According to him, the operation was carried out in strict accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"A judicial investigation has been launched. The vessel has been diverted," the French president noted.

"We are determined to uphold international law and ensure the effective implementation of sanctions. The activities of the 'shadow fleet' contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine," Macron emphasized.

US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to Venezuela