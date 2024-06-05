Majority of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU-IRI poll

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Majority of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU-IRI poll

Majority of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU-IRI poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25137 views

Despite the ongoing war, Ukrainians still strongly support Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, with EU support ranging from 91% to 49% and NATO support ranging from 87% to 43% in different cities, according to a survey by the International Republican Institute.

Against the background of the war, Ukrainians still support the idea of Ukraine joining NATO and the European Union. This is evidenced by A Survey by the International Republican Institute in Ukraine (IRI), reports UNN.

Details 

As stated, in IRI, Ukrainians continue to strive to join the EU and NATO. Support for EU membership ranges from 91% to 72% among residents of cities that are not at the forefront of the war. Support for NATO membership ranges from 87% to 64% among the same group.

Ukrainians believe that closer ties with the EU and NATO meet their interests, as our survey showed

- explains Stephen Nix, director of IRI in Eurasia.

Thus, If a referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO were held today, Lviv (87%), Ivano-Frankivsk (85%) and Ternopil (83%) would have the most supporters of joining. The lowest number is in Dnipro (56%), Kharkiv (55%) and Odessa (43%).

Image

EU membership is most supported in Lviv (91%), Rivne (88%) and Ivano-Frankivsk (87%). The lowest number is also found in Dnipro (62%), Kharkiv (61%) and Odessa (49%).

Image

Addition

The dynamics of responses shows that the number of supporters of NATO joining the EU in all cities of Ukraine has increased since 2015, but has decreased compared to 2023.

Image

For Reference

The survey was conducted by the rating sociological group commissioned by the Center for analysis and sociological research of the International Republican Institute with financial support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The study was conducted in 21 cities of Ukraine (Kiev and all regional centers where the security situation allowed the study to be conducted).

The survey was conducted from April 13 to May 14, 2024 using face-to-face interviews at the respondents ' homes. The sample consisted of 16,800 citizens aged 18 and older. The data obtained in each city were weighted by gender and age.

Recall

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a package of security measures at the alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is expected that it will not accept the country's long-standing request to join the alliance amid the Russian invasion. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
dniproDnipro
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
lvivLviv
rivneRivne
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

