Majority of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU-IRI poll

Against the background of the war, Ukrainians still support the idea of Ukraine joining NATO and the European Union. This is evidenced by A Survey by the International Republican Institute in Ukraine (IRI), reports UNN.

Details

As stated, in IRI, Ukrainians continue to strive to join the EU and NATO. Support for EU membership ranges from 91% to 72% among residents of cities that are not at the forefront of the war. Support for NATO membership ranges from 87% to 64% among the same group.

Ukrainians believe that closer ties with the EU and NATO meet their interests, as our survey showed - explains Stephen Nix, director of IRI in Eurasia.

Thus, If a referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO were held today, Lviv (87%), Ivano-Frankivsk (85%) and Ternopil (83%) would have the most supporters of joining. The lowest number is in Dnipro (56%), Kharkiv (55%) and Odessa (43%).

EU membership is most supported in Lviv (91%), Rivne (88%) and Ivano-Frankivsk (87%). The lowest number is also found in Dnipro (62%), Kharkiv (61%) and Odessa (49%).

Addition

The dynamics of responses shows that the number of supporters of NATO joining the EU in all cities of Ukraine has increased since 2015, but has decreased compared to 2023.

For Reference

The survey was conducted by the rating sociological group commissioned by the Center for analysis and sociological research of the International Republican Institute with financial support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The study was conducted in 21 cities of Ukraine (Kiev and all regional centers where the security situation allowed the study to be conducted).

The survey was conducted from April 13 to May 14, 2024 using face-to-face interviews at the respondents ' homes. The sample consisted of 16,800 citizens aged 18 and older. The data obtained in each city were weighted by gender and age.

Recall

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a package of security measures at the alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is expected that it will not accept the country's long-standing request to join the alliance amid the Russian invasion.