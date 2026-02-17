Macron arrives in India to meet Modi, focused on fighter jet deal

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 1410 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 16661 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 28321 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 37834 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 31237 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 48130 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32136 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57239 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27439 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30248 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.6m/s
77%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 16162 views
France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine unitsPhotoFebruary 16, 11:19 PM • 5346 views
US military advisors arrive in Nigeria to combat terrorist groupsFebruary 16, 11:39 PM • 4382 views
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 9022 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 3764 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 20664 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 31282 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 48130 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57239 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 88755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Odesa Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 16194 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 14527 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 17079 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 26134 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 31699 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Film

Macron arrives in India to meet Modi, focused on fighter jet deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day visit to India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main topics of discussion are cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and a potential contract for the supply of 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

Macron arrives in India to meet Modi, focused on fighter jet deal

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Mumbai, beginning his three-day visit to India focused on artificial intelligence cooperation and a potential multi-billion dollar fighter jet deal, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

France aims to expand its military partnership with New Delhi, and discussions are expected on a possible contract for the supply of 114 additional French Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

Modi, in a social media statement addressed to his "dear friend" Macron, after the start of the trip with his wife Brigitte to India's financial capital, said he looked forward to "taking our bilateral ties to new heights."

Modi, who will meet Macron later on Tuesday afternoon, said he was "confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation."

Macron, making his fourth visit to India since taking office in 2017, began his visit on Tuesday with a program that included honoring the victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and meeting with Bollywood stars, including Shabana Azmi and Manoj Bajpayee.

He also called Modi his "dear friend" in a post on X, saying they would "go even further" in cooperation.

The visit comes after New Delhi confirmed last week its intention to place a large order for Rafale fighter jets, as well as the signing in January of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

Macron will visit New Delhi to participate in an artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the past decade, New Delhi has sought to reduce its dependence on Russia, its traditional main supplier of military equipment, by turning to other countries and at the same time increasing domestic production.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense, published last week, said that the proposed purchase of Rafale fighter jets has been approved, with "a large part" of them to be produced in India.

Christophe Jaffrelot, an India specialist at the Sciences Po Center for International Studies in Paris, called the potential 30 billion euro (35 billion dollar) deal for the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets the "contract of the century."

If the deal is completed, these fighter jets will complement the 62 Rafale fighter jets already acquired by India.

The French Prime Minister expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching what he called a "historic" agreement.

On Tuesday, Modi and Macron will virtually inaugurate India's first helicopter final assembly line, a joint venture between the Indian Tata Group and Airbus.

The plant in Vemagal, in the southern state of Karnataka, near the technology hub of Bangalore, will produce the Airbus H125, the company's best-selling single-engine helicopter.

Over the past decade, France has become one of India's most important partners in defense and economy.

"During this visit, we aim to further strengthen cooperation" with India and "diversify" France's economic and trade partnerships, according to a statement from Macron's administration.

India, the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people, is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

Discussions this week are also expected to cover global economic uncertainty caused by customs policies under US President Donald Trump, as well as China's influence in the region.

Bilateral trade between France and India, largely driven by the defense and aerospace industries - India's commercial fleet includes a significant number of Airbus aircraft - amounts to about 15 billion euros (18 billion dollars) annually. French direct foreign investment in India totals almost 13 billion euros (15 billion dollars).

The leaders of both countries will also seek to strengthen close personal ties.

"It seems there is good 'chemistry' between them, good personal relations," Jaffrelot said.

Ukraine remains a sensitive issue: India has not condemned Russia's 2022 invasion and continues to buy oil from Moscow.

US President Donald Trump said that India had committed to stop buying, although this has not been officially confirmed by New Delhi.

"If the Indians stop buying Russian oil, they will not be blamed for abstaining from voting at the UN," Jaffrelot added.

Tariff cuts in exchange for New Delhi halting purchases of Russian oil: India announced the signing of a trade agreement with the US in March05.02.26, 14:53 • 4466 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Airbus
United Nations
Delhi
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
China