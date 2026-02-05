$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 21969 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 13902 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 15243 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 14067 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 10847 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 12017 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19294 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30203 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22905 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Electricity outage schedules
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 22027 views
Tariff cuts in exchange for New Delhi halting purchases of Russian oil: India announced the signing of a trade agreement with the US in March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

India and the US plan to sign a trade agreement in March, after which New Delhi will lower tariffs on American goods. India will buy $500 billion worth of American goods, including Boeing aircraft.

Tariff cuts in exchange for New Delhi halting purchases of Russian oil: India announced the signing of a trade agreement with the US in March

India and the United States expect to sign a formal trade agreement in March, after which New Delhi will lower tariffs on American goods, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, announcing the first official timeline for the deal, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The two countries will issue a joint statement within 4-5 days, after which Washington will reduce tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 18%. India, in turn, will buy about $500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years, including $70-80 billion worth of Boeing aircraft, Goyal said.

Under the deal announced on Monday, US President Donald Trump is cutting US tariffs on Indian goods in exchange for New Delhi ending purchases of Russian oil, lowering tariffs, and buying $500 billion worth of American goods.

"A formal agreement on this deal will take 30-45 days and will be signed in March," Goyal told reporters in New Delhi.

Goyal said India would increase purchases of energy, aircraft, and chips from the United States. He added that aircraft orders placed or ready to be placed, along with engines and other parts, would amount to about $100 billion.

Last month, Tata Group-owned Air India said it had nearly 200 aircraft on order from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, while another, smaller airline, Akasa Air, said it had orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Indian stocks rose after Monday's announcement of the India-US deal, as the agreement removed uncertainty about the future of relations between the two allies.

However, India's main opposition party is pressing the government to provide details on the deal, as there are concerns about how open the agricultural sector has become.

On Tuesday, officials from both sides said India would grant the United States somewhat limited access to its agricultural market but would maintain key safeguards.

India offered record discounts on Russian oil, testing its reaction to a deal with the US - Bloomberg04.02.26, 15:37 • 3178 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Boeing 737 MAX
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
United States