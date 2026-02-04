India offered record discounts on Russian oil, testing its reaction to a deal with the US - Bloomberg

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 11256 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 18240 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 14655 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 18494 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 32821 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 48355 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 38954 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36756 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33923 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21352 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
74%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 16656 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 18304 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 30556 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 18245 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 35924 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 14985 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 51817 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 53367 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 92169 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 100588 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 80 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 23755 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 23625 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 26381 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 33060 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

India offered record discounts on Russian oil, testing its reaction to a deal with the US - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Discounts on Russian oil for Indian refineries have increased to over $10 per barrel, calling into question a trade deal with the US. India, despite reducing purchases, is unlikely to completely abandon Russian oil anytime soon.

India offered record discounts on Russian oil, testing its reaction to a deal with the US - Bloomberg

Discounts on Russian oil offered to Indian refineries have increased over the past 10 days, raising questions about whether refiners will be interested in purchasing batches, despite a trade agreement with the United States that depends on reduced purchases, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to traders involved in the purchase, Russian Urals crude is being offered at more than $10 a barrel cheaper than Brent, including shipping and other costs.

According to analytics firm Argus, which estimates discounts at approximately $11 per barrel, this figure was $9.15 as of January 22. The current discount is also at least three times higher than the level indicated by traders before the US imposed sanctions on Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil last October. The size of discounts may vary depending on payment terms.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would lower import duties on Indian goods in exchange for India ceasing purchases of Russian oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the agreement but did not comment on specific details regarding oil or other aspects, leaving refineries to suspend purchases and seek clarification from New Delhi.

US to cancel 25% tariff for India after Trump's statement over Russian oil purchases - Reuters03.02.26, 08:47 • 4026 views

India, which was not traditionally a major buyer of Russian oil, turned to the producer after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 due to discounts. Purchases have declined in recent months, but averaged about 1.2 million barrels per day in January, compared to a peak of 2 million barrels per day, according to Kpler.

"India is unlikely to completely abandon Russian oil anytime soon," Kpler said in a note published on Tuesday. The analytics firm forecasts that imports will remain broadly stable in the range of 1.1 to 1.3 million barrels per day during the first quarter and early next. Kpler estimated the discount on Urals crude compared to ICE Brent for India at approximately $9 per barrel, which is $4-5 cheaper than Venezuelan oil.

India announced diversification of supplies after agreement with the US on Russian oil imports04.02.26, 11:46 • 2872 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
Bloomberg L.P.
New Delhi
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
United States
Ukraine