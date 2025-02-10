Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29858 views

Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.

During the Paris Artificial Intelligence Summit, which opens on Monday, France will announce 109 billion euros in private investment in its artificial intelligence sector, French President Emmanuel Macron announced, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

This amount includes 20 billion euros that the Canadian investment company Brookfield is going to invest in French artificial intelligence projects, as well as financial investments from the United Arab Emirates, which are expected to reach up to 50 billion euros in the coming years, as Macron said in an interview with TF1 on Sunday.

The Elysee Palace said that the UAE's investment will include financing a data center. According to the La Tribune de Dimanche newspaper, most of Brookfield's investments will also go to the construction of a data center.

Macron: Europe may lose independence due to lagging behind in AI development08.02.25, 00:25 • 29889 views

According to analysts, Europe is still lagging behind not only the United States in the race of "artificial brains" but also China, which recently surprised the world and shocked stock markets with its suspiciously cheap, if Chinese figures are to be believed, DeepSeek chatbot, which is as good as, and sometimes better than, Western chatbots in many respects.

Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data29.01.25, 12:00 • 27314 views

At the end of January, US President Donald Trump announced that OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle would invest $500 billion in Project Stargate, an artificial intelligence infrastructure, over the next four years to help the United States stay ahead of China and other rivals.

Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US22.01.25, 04:41 • 112026 views

According to Macron, 109 billion euros for Europe is an amount that is quite comparable to the half-trillion-dollar investment in Stargate, especially since only $100 billion will be invested in the American project at the first stage.

On the eve of the summit, Macron posted on social media diplomatic videos starring himself, generated by artificial intelligence, as an advertisement. In one, he dances to the 1980s hit "Voyage Voyage" by French singer Desireless, in another he stars in a spy comedy with Jean Dujardin, and in the third he raps and dances in the style of French artist Nekfeu.

At one point, the real Macron appears in the frame in a suit and tie and says: "Well done." "More seriously, we can do some very important things with artificial intelligence: change healthcare, energy, and the life of our society," he continued. - "France and Europe must be at the center of this revolution to take advantage of all the opportunities and to promote our principles.

At the end of the video, the fake Macron appears in the form of the American action hero McGyver, known for his appearance and ingenuity. "That's definitely me," the real Macron comments.

Macron's post on Instagram garnered over 73 thousand likes, with some users expressing admiration for the president's "cool" and relaxed demeanor. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising