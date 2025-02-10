Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

During the Paris Artificial Intelligence Summit, which opens on Monday, France will announce 109 billion euros in private investment in its artificial intelligence sector, French President Emmanuel Macron announced, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

This amount includes 20 billion euros that the Canadian investment company Brookfield is going to invest in French artificial intelligence projects, as well as financial investments from the United Arab Emirates, which are expected to reach up to 50 billion euros in the coming years, as Macron said in an interview with TF1 on Sunday.

The Elysee Palace said that the UAE's investment will include financing a data center. According to the La Tribune de Dimanche newspaper, most of Brookfield's investments will also go to the construction of a data center.

Macron: Europe may lose independence due to lagging behind in AI development

According to analysts, Europe is still lagging behind not only the United States in the race of "artificial brains" but also China, which recently surprised the world and shocked stock markets with its suspiciously cheap, if Chinese figures are to be believed, DeepSeek chatbot, which is as good as, and sometimes better than, Western chatbots in many respects.

Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data

At the end of January, US President Donald Trump announced that OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle would invest $500 billion in Project Stargate, an artificial intelligence infrastructure, over the next four years to help the United States stay ahead of China and other rivals.

Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US

According to Macron, 109 billion euros for Europe is an amount that is quite comparable to the half-trillion-dollar investment in Stargate, especially since only $100 billion will be invested in the American project at the first stage.

On the eve of the summit, Macron posted on social media diplomatic videos starring himself, generated by artificial intelligence, as an advertisement. In one, he dances to the 1980s hit "Voyage Voyage" by French singer Desireless, in another he stars in a spy comedy with Jean Dujardin, and in the third he raps and dances in the style of French artist Nekfeu.

At one point, the real Macron appears in the frame in a suit and tie and says: "Well done." "More seriously, we can do some very important things with artificial intelligence: change healthcare, energy, and the life of our society," he continued. - "France and Europe must be at the center of this revolution to take advantage of all the opportunities and to promote our principles.

At the end of the video, the fake Macron appears in the form of the American action hero McGyver, known for his appearance and ingenuity. "That's definitely me," the real Macron comments.

Macron's post on Instagram garnered over 73 thousand likes, with some users expressing admiration for the president's "cool" and relaxed demeanor.