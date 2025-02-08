ukenru
Macron: Europe may lose independence due to lagging behind in AI development

Macron: Europe may lose independence due to lagging behind in AI development

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29891 views

At the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, the French President called on Europe to accelerate the development of AI. Macron plans to increase the number of AI specialists to 100 thousand by 2030 and make France a leader in this field.

The development of artificial intelligence determines the future independence of countries. Europe needs to act faster in order not to lose its position in global competition. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN  reports with reference to Le Parisien.

Details

It is noted that on February 7, at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe not to miss the "artificial intelligence revolution," otherwise it risks losing control and its independence.

It's time to accelerate, because now the development of AI is a battle for independence

- Macron said.

The publication reports that the French president opposed the idea that competition in the field of AI development should be reduced to a battle between the United States and China.

If Europe tackles this issue, simplifies and speeds up its resolution, it will have a trump card to play. We need more economic and European patriotism. We need to enter the market and buy French and European AI wherever it appears

- The President of France emphasized.

The French president also intends to make his country "the leading country in Europe in terms of artificial intelligence." At the same time, Macron promised to increase the number of trained AI specialists from 40,000 to 100,000 by 2030.

"When the world is accelerating, you can't decide to slow down," he added.

Recall

Elon Musk said that the future of warfare will be determined by artificial intelligence and drones. He called on the United States to invest in drones and accelerate their production because of their speed, maneuverability, and low cost.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments07.02.25, 08:53 • 28462 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
elon-muskElon Musk
franceFrance
europeEurope
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

