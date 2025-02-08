Macron: Europe may lose independence due to lagging behind in AI development

The development of artificial intelligence determines the future independence of countries. Europe needs to act faster in order not to lose its position in global competition. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to Le Parisien.

It is noted that on February 7, at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe not to miss the "artificial intelligence revolution," otherwise it risks losing control and its independence.

It's time to accelerate, because now the development of AI is a battle for independence - Macron said.

The publication reports that the French president opposed the idea that competition in the field of AI development should be reduced to a battle between the United States and China.

If Europe tackles this issue, simplifies and speeds up its resolution, it will have a trump card to play. We need more economic and European patriotism. We need to enter the market and buy French and European AI wherever it appears - The President of France emphasized.

The French president also intends to make his country "the leading country in Europe in terms of artificial intelligence." At the same time, Macron promised to increase the number of trained AI specialists from 40,000 to 100,000 by 2030.

"When the world is accelerating, you can't decide to slow down," he added.

