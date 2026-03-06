$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 2940 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy
01:05 PM • 11750 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 22334 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 13115 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 17118 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 17424 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
09:57 AM • 18024 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 18777 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16197 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Lithuanian prosecutors have charged five individuals linked to Russia with terrorism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Lithuanian prosecutors have charged five individuals with terrorism on behalf of Russian intelligence after an attempt to plant incendiary devices on airplanes. An international investigation uncovered 22 individuals involved in crimes organized by Russian intelligence.

Lithuanian prosecutors have charged five individuals linked to Russia with terrorism

Lithuanian prosecutors have charged five individuals with organizing and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of Russian military intelligence after an attempt to plant incendiary devices on airplanes. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As prosecutors in Vilnius reported on Friday, a Lithuanian citizen, along with accomplices, used DHL and DPD delivery services in 2024 to send four packages containing improvised incendiary devices.

One of the shipments exploded at Leipzig Airport, another caught fire in a truck in Poland. The third package arrived in the UK and ignited in a warehouse. The fourth did not explode due to a malfunction and was intercepted by law enforcement, prosecutors said.

Vilnius authorities continue to search for two more individuals, prosecutors noted.

An international investigation, conducted jointly with Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, showed that the crimes were organized and coordinated by individuals associated with Russian intelligence, according to a statement from Lithuanian prosecutors.

The international team of investigators identified 22 individuals who planned and committed these crimes, the statement said.

European governments are sounding the alarm about the growing threat of Russian-backed sabotage and destabilization acts since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuanian intelligence warned on Friday that Russian military intelligence, the GRU, "seeks to improve the execution of its operations and eliminate their chaotic conduct," which could increase the threat to public safety. Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in such actions.

Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage09.02.26, 19:36 • 5818 views

Prosecutors noted that the organized group recruited socially vulnerable people from Russia, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Ukraine via Telegram to perform individual tasks in preparation for terrorist acts.

For example, electronic timers were installed in massage pillows. Thermite, which produces heat up to 3000 degrees and is used for industrial and military purposes, was used.

The investigation also showed that two more test packages were sent to the USA and Canada, and two similar packages were found in Amsterdam.

In Poland, defendants in the explosive parcel case face life imprisonment16.01.26, 22:39 • 4201 view

Olga Rozgon

