Lithuanian prosecutors have charged five individuals linked to Russia with terrorism

Lithuanian prosecutors have charged five individuals with organizing and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of Russian military intelligence after an attempt to plant incendiary devices on airplanes. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As prosecutors in Vilnius reported on Friday, a Lithuanian citizen, along with accomplices, used DHL and DPD delivery services in 2024 to send four packages containing improvised incendiary devices.

One of the shipments exploded at Leipzig Airport, another caught fire in a truck in Poland. The third package arrived in the UK and ignited in a warehouse. The fourth did not explode due to a malfunction and was intercepted by law enforcement, prosecutors said.

Vilnius authorities continue to search for two more individuals, prosecutors noted.

An international investigation, conducted jointly with Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, showed that the crimes were organized and coordinated by individuals associated with Russian intelligence, according to a statement from Lithuanian prosecutors.

The international team of investigators identified 22 individuals who planned and committed these crimes, the statement said.

European governments are sounding the alarm about the growing threat of Russian-backed sabotage and destabilization acts since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuanian intelligence warned on Friday that Russian military intelligence, the GRU, "seeks to improve the execution of its operations and eliminate their chaotic conduct," which could increase the threat to public safety. Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in such actions.

Prosecutors noted that the organized group recruited socially vulnerable people from Russia, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Ukraine via Telegram to perform individual tasks in preparation for terrorist acts.

For example, electronic timers were installed in massage pillows. Thermite, which produces heat up to 3000 degrees and is used for industrial and military purposes, was used.

The investigation also showed that two more test packages were sent to the USA and Canada, and two similar packages were found in Amsterdam.

