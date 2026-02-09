Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced new charges in the case of possible sabotage commissioned by Russian special services: the third suspect is Ukrainian Yevhen B., whom the investigation considers the organizer of a plan to send parcels with incendiary devices. This is reported by Die Zeit, writes UNN.

Details

Two other suspects were charged earlier: Danyil B. and Vladyslav T., also Ukrainian citizens, were detained in Germany in May 2025. According to the investigation, Yevhen B. involved them in this operation.

Yevhen B. is accused of conspiracy to commit arson and intelligence activities for sabotage purposes. The decision to accept the indictment will be made by the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart.

The accused sent test parcels

According to the investigation, Yevhen B. allegedly received a task from the Russian special service through intermediaries in Mariupol — to send two parcels with active GPS trackers from Cologne towards Ukraine. Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, was occupied by the Russian army in the first months of the 2022 Russian invasion.

At the end of March 2025, the men, according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, sent test parcels from Cologne. With their help, they probably tried to find out delivery routes and procedures in the parcel delivery service. GPS trackers and other materials for this were provided by Yevhen B.

Incendiary devices were intended to cause as much damage as possible

In addition, he promised the Russian special service to send parcels with incendiary devices. They were supposed to ignite in Germany or on the way to the unoccupied territories of Ukraine and cause as much damage as possible to intimidate the population.

However, the case did not come to specific acts of sabotage — the men were exposed earlier. Thanks to the test parcels, the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution of North Rhine-Westphalia found Vladyslav T., after which the investigation was taken over by the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

