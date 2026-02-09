Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 4674 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 8950 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 20876 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 36648 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 39358 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 55476 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 53393 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42542 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40832 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27215 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
0.6m/s
77%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 22887 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 7568 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 17298 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 17299 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 8104 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 8324 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 17408 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 60163 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 81573 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 98133 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Italy
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 1422 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 2850 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 3858 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 34858 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 38367 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has charged Ukrainian Yevhen B. in a sabotage case. He is believed to be the organizer of sending parcels with incendiary devices on behalf of Russian special services.

Ukrainian charged in Germany over parcel sabotage

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced new charges in the case of possible sabotage commissioned by Russian special services: the third suspect is Ukrainian Yevhen B., whom the investigation considers the organizer of a plan to send parcels with incendiary devices. This is reported by Die Zeit, writes UNN.

Details

Two other suspects were charged earlier: Danyil B. and Vladyslav T., also Ukrainian citizens, were detained in Germany in May 2025. According to the investigation, Yevhen B. involved them in this operation.

Yevhen B. is accused of conspiracy to commit arson and intelligence activities for sabotage purposes. The decision to accept the indictment will be made by the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart.

Germany accused two Ukrainians of conspiring to blow up parcels on behalf of Russia13.01.26, 18:48 • 4023 views

The accused sent test parcels

According to the investigation, Yevhen B. allegedly received a task from the Russian special service through intermediaries in Mariupol — to send two parcels with active GPS trackers from Cologne towards Ukraine. Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, was occupied by the Russian army in the first months of the 2022 Russian invasion.

At the end of March 2025, the men, according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, sent test parcels from Cologne. With their help, they probably tried to find out delivery routes and procedures in the parcel delivery service. GPS trackers and other materials for this were provided by Yevhen B.

Incendiary devices were intended to cause as much damage as possible

In addition, he promised the Russian special service to send parcels with incendiary devices. They were supposed to ignite in Germany or on the way to the unoccupied territories of Ukraine and cause as much damage as possible to intimidate the population.

However, the case did not come to specific acts of sabotage — the men were exposed earlier. Thanks to the test parcels, the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution of North Rhine-Westphalia found Vladyslav T., after which the investigation was taken over by the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

In Poland, defendants in the explosive parcel case face life imprisonment16.01.26, 22:39 • 4106 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
North Rhine-Westphalia
Stuttgart
Germany
Ukraine
Mariupol