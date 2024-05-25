ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Lithuania deported a Russian because of a threat to state security

Lithuania deported a Russian because of a threat to state security

Kyiv  •  UNN

A Russian citizen was deported from Lithuania on May 24 for endangering state security.

A Russian citizen was deported from Lithuania on May 24 because of a threat to state security, reports LRT, writes UNN.

The Lithuanian Department of State Security ruled that deportee Vladimir Vodo posed a threat to state security because his views were “disloyal to Lithuania and he disseminates propaganda information on social media in accordance with the information policy of russia”. Based on this, the Migration Department revoked his residence permit in Lithuania and decided to deport him.

Vodo appealed the decision, but on May 15, the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania issued a final decision to deport him to Russia.

"After completing all formalities, they sent it to Russia. There were no incidents, problems or unplanned accidents during the implementation of this decision," said Giedrius Misutis, a representative of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service.

Vladimir Vodo, as indicated, has lived in Lithuania since 1989, and received his first permanent residence permit in Lithuania in 1993.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
lithuaniaLithuania
