In the capital Pechersk interruptions in water supply due to an accident, traffic is restricted

Due to damage to the water supply system on Kropyvnytskyi Street in Kiev, traffic is restricted, water supply is temporarily absent at several addresses, KCSA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to damage to the water supply system on Kropyvnytskyi Street in Kiev, traffic is restricted. The emergency recovery team is already working on the site.

Temporarily no water supply at the following addresses: Kropyvnytskyi St., 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18; Krutoy Spusk STR., 6/2; Shelkovichnaya STR., 48.

A tanker truck with drinking water was sent to consumers at 10 Kropyvnytskyi street.

