There is no need to extend the deadline for updating military credentials - Venislavsky

At the moment, there is no need to extend the deadline for updating personal military credentials. Those liable for military service have another 20 days to update their data. This was stated during a briefing by people's deputy from the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

The dynamics that we are currently seeing in the data update are quite positive. A month and 8 days have passed since the relevant law came into force, and at the moment there is no need to talk about extending the period that we provided by law for updating our personal military credentials. Moreover, there are still 20 more days during which everyone can do it Venislavsky said.

Recall

Yesterday, information appeared that the Ministry of Defense supports a bill to increase the deadline for updating data in the shopping center. It was noted that the data update period could be extended by as much as 90 days.

However , later the Ministry of Defense stated that despite ongoing consultations and discussions, the ministry does not consider it necessary to extend this period to 150 days, since updates can be easily carried out through the Reserve+ application.

More than 1 million people eligible for conscription after data update - Defense Ministry spokesman