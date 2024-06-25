More than 1 million people eligible for conscription after data update - Defense Ministry spokesman

Among those citizens who have already updated their data, more than 1 million people liable for military service are eligible for conscription. According to UNN , this was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin on Army TV.

This is important information, because there are many reservists, many who are entitled to deferment. That is, a million and a hundred thousand people can be mobilized and, accordingly, join the ranks of the Defense Forces - He said.

He added that potential mobilizers in the coming days will not be able to help those soldiers who are already defending the country. But it is important for the future, as it is about improving military records.

The country should know who to rely on for protection - said the spokesman.

Add

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a QR code in the Reserve+ app, which allows authorized bodies to verify the validity of electronic military registration documents, which have the same legal force as paper documents. As of June 19, 645 thousand users have uploaded their military registration documents through the Reserve+ application. And about 350 thousand people liable for military service have updated their data at the Administrative Service Centers, with 17-18 thousand requests for updating their credentials received every week.

Mobilization in Ukraine: in July, summonses will be sent by mail