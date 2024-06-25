More than 1 million people eligible for conscription after data update - Defense Ministry spokesman

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91741 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103868 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189582 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233882 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143507 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369249 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181770 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91741 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103868 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100610 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120325 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1386 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4636 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11830 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13469 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17444 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 1 million people eligible for conscription after data update - Defense Ministry spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18131 views

According to the Defense Ministry spokesperson, more than 1 million people may be called up for military service after the military registration data is updated.

More than 1 million people eligible for conscription after data update - Defense Ministry spokesman

Among those citizens who have already updated their data, more than 1 million people liable for military service are eligible for conscription. According to UNN , this was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin on Army TV.

This is important information, because there are many reservists, many who are entitled to deferment. That is, a million and a hundred thousand people can be mobilized and, accordingly, join the ranks of the Defense Forces

- He said.

He added that potential mobilizers in the coming days will not be able to help those soldiers who are already defending the country. But it is important for the future, as it is about improving military records.

The country should know who to rely on for protection

- said the spokesman.

Add

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a QR code in the Reserve+ app, which allows authorized bodies to verify the validity of electronic military registration documents, which have the same legal force as paper documents. As of June 19, 645 thousand users have uploaded their military registration documents through the Reserve+ application. And about 350 thousand people liable for military service have updated their data at the Administrative Service Centers, with 17-18 thousand requests for updating their credentials received every week.

Mobilization in Ukraine: in July, summonses will be sent by mail14.06.24, 23:27 • 24779 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31