Democracy? No, you haven't. MP Tishchenko, who got into a scandal in Dnipro, threatened his lawyer (screenshots)

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who got into a scandal with a serviceman in Dnipro, threatened lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko in a social network, and then closed his profile. This is the first time that people's deputies allow themselves to violate the principles of democracy and legislation, writes UNN.

Earlier in social networks there was a video in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the City, beat a man . the recording shows unidentified men in unmarked military uniforms beating a man in handcuffs. at the same time, the man who was attacked was carrying a baby carriage.

Subsequently, the full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tishchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken Unit Dmitry Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred due to the fact that the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he is not related to military service and is not a veteran.

Local law enforcement officers said that they did not cooperate with Tishchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of causing minor injuries and illegal deprivation of Liberty. Tishchenko himself in social networks explained the situation by the fact that allegedly "a military man attacked police officers", and also said that the military man is allegedly the head of security of the "bot farm".

At the same time, Tishchenko added that he has no security. In addition, Tishchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken division, but was discharged due to his mother's health condition. Tishchenko also noted that the victim is no longer a serviceman.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tishchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Tishchenko's message on his Facebook page about the incident in Dnipro was commented on by lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko. In particular, he wrote: "As a lawyer, it is clear to me that the case (against serviceman Pavlov – ED.) will fall apart in court. A police officer who is not dressed according to the charter may raise doubts about the legality of his actions.

The lawyer also added that it seems that the police officer did not actually perform official duties, and therefore Pavlov could not have realized that he was looking at a policeman.

"Video recording without permission can be regarded as a violation of privacy and Human Rights," Kasyanenko said, adding that because of this, Pavlov could act to protect his own privacy or in self - defense.

Mykola Tishchenko responded to the lawyer's comment: "Dmytro Kasyanenko, you'd better fight for the rights of lawyers.while there is time to fight for your freedoms.".

Other users under this message asked the MP why he allows himself to threaten his lawyer. After that, Tishchenko closed his profile in the social network.

This is not the first time that people's deputies have allowed themselves to act contrary to the principles of democracy and legislation. UNN reported that the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada, Daniil Hetmantsev, Published several messages in the Telegram channel, in which he called on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticized the decision of judges. Judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsiktich appealed to the High Council of justice and the Office of the prosecutor general with a statement about pressure from Hetmantsev and attempts of the MP to influence the court's decision and interfere in its activities.

Therefore, the question arises, isn't it time to review the index of democracy in Ukraine, because permissiveness among officials goes beyond common sense?

Retired president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges Denys Nevyadomsky noted that such appeals of Hetmans violate the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP, according to him, in particular calls for interference in the activities of the court, and also violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko noted that Hetmantsev, through social networks, tries to influence the court through public opinion and assumes the role of a judge determining which decision of Themis will be legal in criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.