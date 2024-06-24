At the truck on the capital's Paton Bridge on the move, a wheel flew off, another car was damaged

In Kiev, an accident occurred on the Paton Bridge today, a truck lost a wheel while driving and damaged another car, the patrol police of the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A Volkswagen vehicle lost its wheel while driving and damaged a Hyundai car. fortunately, no injuries," the patrol said in social networks.

Due to the accident, traffic in the direction of Darnytska Square was complicated.

Patrol officers at the scene drew up a report on the Volkswagen driver under Article 124 (traffic violation that led to an accident) of the Administrative Code.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents