At the truck on the capital's Paton Bridge on the move, a wheel flew off, another car was damaged

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 88521 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 187648 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232189 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142605 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368630 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181662 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3336 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11230 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12902 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16976 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37968 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

At the truck on the capital's Paton Bridge on the move, a wheel flew off, another car was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52643 views

The truck lost a wheel while driving on the Paton bridge in Kiev, damaging another car, but there were no reports of injuries.

At the truck on the capital's Paton Bridge on the move, a wheel flew off, another car was damaged

In Kiev, an accident occurred on the Paton Bridge today, a truck lost a wheel while driving and damaged another car, the patrol police of the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A Volkswagen vehicle lost its wheel while driving and damaged a Hyundai car. fortunately, no injuries," the patrol said in social networks.

Due to the accident, traffic in the direction of Darnytska Square was complicated.

Patrol officers at the scene drew up a report on the Volkswagen driver under Article 124 (traffic violation that led to an accident) of the Administrative Code.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents28.05.24, 11:24 • 18132 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Volkswagen
Hyundai Motor Company
