NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Expensive even for the rich: which cities are recognized as the most expensive

According to a study by Julius Baer Group Ltd, Singapore remains the most expensive city in the world, followed by Hong Kong and London.

Expensive even for the rich: which cities are recognized as the most expensive

Singapore is recognized as the most expensive city to live in the world, writes UNN with reference to a study by the Swiss asset management company Julius Baer Group Ltd.

Analysts estimated the amount of costs needed to maintain a "good life." First of all, we are not talking about basic costs, but about the level of costs for luxury goods, branded clothing, cars, appliances and other things necessary to maintain a high standard of living, elite status.

Singapore holds the lead in the ranking for the second year in a row. Hong Kong is in second place. Despite this, analysts note that Asia is losing its status as the most expensive region to live in. At the regional level, Europe, the Middle East and Africa are taking over the leadership. So, London is in the third place of the most expensive cities to live in. In addition, analysts note an increase in the cost of living in almost all European cities included in the rating. For example, Zurich has risen by 8 positions compared to last year, Milan by six, and Paris by five. At the same time, Dubai has dropped to sixth place, although it retains a leading position in terms of real estate value.

The top ten most expensive cities for the rich look like this:

Singapore

Hong Kong

London

Shanghai

Monaco

Zurich

new york

Paris

Sao Paulo

Milan

Swiss analysts also studied price changes in a number of luxury goods categories compared to last year. Some products have fallen in price. The most noticeable drop was in the price of bicycles – 6.4%, business class flights fell by 1.7%, and whiskey - by 1%. At the same time, women's shoes increased in value by an average of 9.3%, as well as men's suits, but jewelry rose in price by 9.6%.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the World
Dubai
Asia
Hong Kong
Singapore
Milan
New York City
Paris
Europe
London
