Qualification of Ukrainian experts recognized by international partners - Alexander Ruvin

Ukrainian experts make the most of the latest methods of Forensic Research. This is especially important for the full recording of all Russian war crimes. International partners highly appreciate the qualifications of Ukrainian specialists and the level of their research. Another confirmation of this was the workshop "innovative criminalistics in war conditions", which was held within the framework of the Council of Europe project "Strengthening law enforcement agencies of Ukraine during the war and in the post-war period". Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin spoke about the results of this event in a comment to UNN.

According to him, KRIFE experts have a stable and reliable communication with the international expert community. In particular, they use similar research methods, study all possible new technologies that are beginning to be applied in the world, and share their own practical work experience. And this is especially important in the context of a full-scale Russian military invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

For example, technologies for recording all circumstances at the scene of an accident that cover a large area. Previously, it was standard in most cases to use photo - video recording and forensic documentation of the inspection of the scene of an accident, which is carried out by the relevant authorities and places. Now the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial photography, as well as 3D modeling, has become widespread. These methods allow you to obtain high-precision spatial data that stores the entire array of information for a long time and can be returned to the study and analysis of which many times if necessary - Alexander Ruvin gave an example.

The director of KRIFE added that thanks to cooperation with foreign organizations and participation in international projects, Ukrainian specialists have the opportunity to exchange experience and gain access to advanced scientific developments in the field of Criminalistics.

Thus, a group of experts from the Institute took part in the workshop "innovative criminalistics in war conditions". The event was organized by the Council of Europe project "Strengthening law enforcement agencies of Ukraine during the war and in the post-war period" and such meetings are aimed at improving the skills of our specialists.

According to him, the program of the event included focusing on advanced techniques and tools for crime scene research, aerocriminalism, collecting and processing evidence, interdisciplinary communication in the context of collecting evidence and conducting forensic examinations. The workshop dealt with the problems of standards for chronological documentation of the sequence of receiving, controlling, transmitting, analyzing, storing physical and electronic evidence.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to get acquainted with the latest samples of forensic equipment, in particular laboratories for rapid DNA analysis, technical means for reading information from vehicle control modules, unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial photography and 3D modeling, as well as tools for studying the remains and fragments of various types of weapons and transcribing texts. Experienced specialists shared their experience in using a polygraph in criminal cases, examining texts and statements during crime investigations, as well as identifying individuals and features of mass graves and places of torture - noted the director of KRIFE.

Alexander Ruvin stressed that such work is important for ensuring a high level of professionalism of Ukrainian experts, which, in turn, contributes to effective investigation of crimes and establishing justice.

Ukraine's experience in studying military events is now unique for many of our partners - Alexander Ruvin