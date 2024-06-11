Ukraine's experience in studying military events is now unique for many of our partners - Alexander Ruvin

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48147 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136142 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233294 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162758 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216751 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203411 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52241 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34313 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46758 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101424 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216925 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101424 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105859 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159984 views
Ukraine's experience in studying military events is now unique for many of our partners - Alexander Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122609 views

Director of KNIISE Alexander Ruvin noted that a significant part of the forensic expert activity of Naraz is aimed at studying the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the conclusions of Ukrainian experts become the basis for the formation of an evidence base for future international trials.

Ukraine's experience in research and documentation of war crimes of the Russian Federation is unique for expert institutions in many foreign countries. In order for the evidence base of post-war crimes of the aggressor country to be indisputable in international courts, Ukrainian specialists must constantly improve the methods of conducting various studies and exchange experience. What happened during the fourth All-Ukrainian forum of forensic experts in Lviv. Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin spoke about its results in a comment to UNN.

According to him, the event was held in several panel discussions, each of which dealt with the development of forensic expertise, expanding the possibilities of various types of research that are particularly in demand in war conditions, as well as preserving scientific and human resources, taking into account the conditions of martial law. In addition, the forum presented products and services provided by Ukrainian companies for the forensic field.

Image

The director of KNIISE noted that a significant part of the forensic expert activity of Naraz is aimed at studying the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the conclusions of Ukrainian experts become the basis for the formation of an evidence base for future international trials.

KNIISE is accredited by the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes. This was preceded by a huge amount of work to confirm our level of professional activity. The accreditation process began in 2016, and in May 2017 the Institute received the corresponding certificate. From the moment we join ENFSI, our conclusions are accepted by all other participants in this network and do not require repeated confirmation. we constantly exchange experience with foreign partners. Of course, the structures of expert support in different countries may differ, but in practice we use similar research methods and have appropriate material and technical support. Ukraine's experience in studying military events is now unique for many of our partners

Ruvin said.

Optional 

Recently, David O'sullivan, special representative for the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia, visited the Kiev Research Institute.

As Alexander Ruvin, director of KNIISE, noted, strengthening European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. 

EU controls on exports of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and weapons

Ruvin said.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarCrimes and emergencies
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising