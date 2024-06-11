Ukraine's experience in studying military events is now unique for many of our partners - Alexander Ruvin

Ukraine's experience in research and documentation of war crimes of the Russian Federation is unique for expert institutions in many foreign countries. In order for the evidence base of post-war crimes of the aggressor country to be indisputable in international courts, Ukrainian specialists must constantly improve the methods of conducting various studies and exchange experience. What happened during the fourth All-Ukrainian forum of forensic experts in Lviv. Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin spoke about its results in a comment to UNN.

According to him, the event was held in several panel discussions, each of which dealt with the development of forensic expertise, expanding the possibilities of various types of research that are particularly in demand in war conditions, as well as preserving scientific and human resources, taking into account the conditions of martial law. In addition, the forum presented products and services provided by Ukrainian companies for the forensic field.

The director of KNIISE noted that a significant part of the forensic expert activity of Naraz is aimed at studying the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the conclusions of Ukrainian experts become the basis for the formation of an evidence base for future international trials.

KNIISE is accredited by the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes. This was preceded by a huge amount of work to confirm our level of professional activity. The accreditation process began in 2016, and in May 2017 the Institute received the corresponding certificate. From the moment we join ENFSI, our conclusions are accepted by all other participants in this network and do not require repeated confirmation. we constantly exchange experience with foreign partners. Of course, the structures of expert support in different countries may differ, but in practice we use similar research methods and have appropriate material and technical support. Ukraine's experience in studying military events is now unique for many of our partners Ruvin said.

Recently, David O'sullivan, special representative for the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia, visited the Kiev Research Institute.

As Alexander Ruvin, director of KNIISE, noted, strengthening European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners.