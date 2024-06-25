ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Tyshchenko will be tried today in Pechersk court at 14:00

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104541 views

Today, at 14:00, a court hearing will be held in Kyiv's Pechersk Court to choose a preventive measure against MP Mykola Tyshchenko.

Tyshchenko will be tried today in Pechersk court at 14:00

A hearing to choose a preventive measure  against MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro, is scheduled for today at 14:00 in the Pechersk court of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN

As UNN has learned, Tyshchenko will be imposed a preventive measure  today at a hearing in Pechersk court. The trial starts at 14:00. 

Earlier it was reportedthat the Office of the Prosecutor General is going to submit a motion to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on MP Mykola Tyshchenko. 

Recall 

A video has been posted on social media showing a man being beaten in Dnipro by the alleged bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in the city . The video shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The attacked man was carrying a baby carriage. 

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed was a veteran of the  Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he is not involved in military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. Police opened two criminal proceedings:  on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "the military man allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he had no security guards. Tyshchenko also claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Office of the President of Ukraine
Dnipro
Andriy Yermak
Kyiv
