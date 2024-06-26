” This is a question of full responsibility of the Cabinet of ministers": Venislavsky on the development of a draft law on demobilization

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet received any legislative initiatives from the Cabinet of ministers regarding the potential dismissal of certain categories of military personnel to the Reserve. The issue of demobilization is a matter of full government responsibility. This was stated during a briefing by people's deputy from the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

Details

This is a matter of full responsibility of the Cabinet of ministers. I would like to remind you that when we considered this bill at the final stage, the committee and the parliament as a whole received an appeal from the prime minister of Ukraine, the minister of Defense, who asked to exclude from the final text issues related to the dismissal of certain categories of military personnel from military service, and the Verkhovna Rada instructed, having adopted this law, to develop an appropriate draft law that would provide for the criteria, grounds, and terms of possible potential dismissal of certain categories of military personnel who have already served a certain period of service. Currently, the Verkhovna Rada has not received such legislative initiatives from the Cabinet of ministers Venislavsky said.

recall

In April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on mobilization, from which the norms on the demobilization of military personnel who served for 36 months from the beginning of the war were excluded.

The Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of ministers to develop a draft law on the demobilization of military personnel.