NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 84646 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 93905 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185483 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141595 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367982 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181528 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149515 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197842 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
” This is a question of full responsibility of the Cabinet of ministers": Venislavsky on the development of a draft law on demobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22283 views

The Verkhovna Rada has not received any legislative initiatives from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the possible dismissal of certain categories of military personnel to the reserve, since the issue of demobilization is within the full competence of the government.

” This is a question of full responsibility of the Cabinet of ministers": Venislavsky on the development of a draft law on demobilization

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet received any legislative initiatives from the Cabinet of ministers regarding the potential dismissal of certain categories of military personnel to the Reserve. The issue of demobilization is a matter of full government responsibility. This was stated during a briefing by people's deputy from the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

Details

This is a matter of full responsibility of the Cabinet of ministers. I would like to remind you that when we considered this bill at the final stage, the committee and the parliament as a whole received an appeal from the prime minister of Ukraine, the minister of Defense, who asked to exclude from the final text issues related to the dismissal of certain categories of military personnel from military service, and the Verkhovna Rada instructed, having adopted this law, to develop an appropriate draft law that would provide for the criteria, grounds, and terms of possible potential dismissal of certain categories of military personnel who have already served a certain period of service. Currently, the Verkhovna Rada has not received such legislative initiatives from the Cabinet of ministers

Venislavsky said.

recall

In April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on mobilization, from which the norms on the demobilization of military personnel who served for 36 months from the beginning of the war were excluded.

The Verkhovna Rada instructed the Cabinet of ministers to develop a draft law on the demobilization of military personnel.   

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
