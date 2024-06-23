Pekingese from the United States on the fifth attempt received the title of the ugliest dog in the world

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1510 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4752 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11889 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13520 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17485 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Pekingese from the United States on the fifth attempt received the title of the ugliest dog in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123033 views

An 8-year-old Pekingese from Organ, who suffers from the effects of the plague but remains a happy dog, won the competition for the title of the ugliest dog in the world on his fifth attempt.

Pekingese from the United States on the fifth attempt received the title of the ugliest dog in the world

An 8-year-old Pekingese from Oregon was named the ugliest dog in the world, and this was his fifth attempt to win the top prize in the competition. UNN writes about this with reference to the NYT.

Details

A dog named Wild Tang was born and raised in Los Angeles. He recently moved to Oregon with his owner, Ann Lewis.

The puppy suffered distemper, which affected his respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. The disease had long-term consequences: his teeth did not grow, which causes his tongue to constantly stick out, and his right front paw moves uncontrollably.

However, wild Tang is a happy dog who adores people, other dogs, and his toys. He also helped rescue seven Pekingese from Ukraine by participating in a fundraising campaign to transport dogs from Ukraine to safety during military operations. Wild Tang also actively promotes vaccination of pets.

Recall

12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They were handed over as part of a long-term project between the European Union and Ukraine.

Dogecoin dog Kabosu dies after 14 years as a meme24.05.24, 15:38 • 118890 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

