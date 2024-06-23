An 8-year-old Pekingese from Oregon was named the ugliest dog in the world, and this was his fifth attempt to win the top prize in the competition. UNN writes about this with reference to the NYT.

Details

A dog named Wild Tang was born and raised in Los Angeles. He recently moved to Oregon with his owner, Ann Lewis.

The puppy suffered distemper, which affected his respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. The disease had long-term consequences: his teeth did not grow, which causes his tongue to constantly stick out, and his right front paw moves uncontrollably.

However, wild Tang is a happy dog who adores people, other dogs, and his toys. He also helped rescue seven Pekingese from Ukraine by participating in a fundraising campaign to transport dogs from Ukraine to safety during military operations. Wild Tang also actively promotes vaccination of pets.

Recall

12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They were handed over as part of a long-term project between the European Union and Ukraine.

Dogecoin dog Kabosu dies after 14 years as a meme