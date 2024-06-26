Russia bans access to more than 80 Western media outlets

Moscow on Tuesday banned Russians from accessing 81 Western media sites from 25 EU countries, accusing them of "systematically spreading false information." This is reported by DW, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia has already closed most of the independent media outlets operating within its borders, as well as any that criticize Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the move was in response to the EU's decision in May to block "Kremlin-linked propaganda networks," including Prague's Voice of Europe.

Russia criticized the EU's decision, calling it "politically motivated." Brussels said the move was aimed at combating sources who would "use a tool to promote and support" Russia's invasion.

