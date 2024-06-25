Russian propagandists continue to spread fakes about the nuclear danger from Ukraine - GPA

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2508 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105037 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189994 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234209 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143654 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369345 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181805 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92458 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87253 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105049 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101247 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121050 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1656 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4902 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11959 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13582 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17533 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian propagandists continue to spread fakes about the nuclear danger from Ukraine - GPA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27656 views

Russian propagandists continue to spread disinformation that Ukraine poses a nuclear threat, claiming that spent nuclear fuel imported into Ukraine can be used to create a "dirty bomb".

Russian propagandists continue to spread fakes about the nuclear danger from Ukraine - GPA

Russian and pro-Russian media are replicating the statement of the head of the Russian chemical and biological protection radiation Forces Igor Kirillov about the import of spent nuclear fuel to Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this fuel can allegedly be used to create a "dirty bomb" and use it "under someone else's flag".

The GPA noted that such statements by the Russian side are another disinformation, the purpose of which is to intimidate the world with the nuclear danger that allegedly comes from Ukraine, and justify the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against our country.

In fact, the only source of nuclear danger is the actions of the Russian Federation, which not only directly threatens European countries with the use of nuclear weapons, but also creates a great risk of a nuclear catastrophe by military operations in the area of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.,

- the message says.

Russians spread theses about Zelensky's illegitimacy to disrupt the second Peace Summit - GPA6/24/24, 1:39 PM • 103566 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
