Russian propagandists continue to spread fakes about the nuclear danger from Ukraine - GPA

Russian and pro-Russian media are replicating the statement of the head of the Russian chemical and biological protection radiation Forces Igor Kirillov about the import of spent nuclear fuel to Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this fuel can allegedly be used to create a "dirty bomb" and use it "under someone else's flag".

The GPA noted that such statements by the Russian side are another disinformation, the purpose of which is to intimidate the world with the nuclear danger that allegedly comes from Ukraine, and justify the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against our country.

In fact, the only source of nuclear danger is the actions of the Russian Federation, which not only directly threatens European countries with the use of nuclear weapons, but also creates a great risk of a nuclear catastrophe by military operations in the area of Ukrainian nuclear power plants., - the message says.

Russians spread theses about Zelensky's illegitimacy to disrupt the second Peace Summit - GPA