Russians spread theses about Zelensky's illegitimacy to disrupt the second Peace Summit - GPA

In an attempt to disrupt the next Peace Summit, Russia is actively spreading theses about the illegitimacy of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. This was stated on the air of the TV Channel freedom by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (GPA) under the national security and Defense Council Andrey Kovalenko, reports UNN.

According to Kovalenko, Russian propaganda is actively "dispersing" the topic of illegitimacy of the president. Thus, Moscow is trying to dissuade world leaders from participating in the next Peace Summit.

in the United States, in Europe, the emphasis is on the so-called illegitimacy of President Vladimir Zelensky. The Russians are now massively trying to promote this topic solely in order to disrupt preparations for the second Peace Summit. The bet is made, of course, not on the Western audience, but on the global south — the Middle East, Asia, Africa a little less - said the head of the GPA.

He also explained that China's "peace" plan, supported by Russia, is currently being promoted in the Middle East and Asia.

It is to cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table right now, without the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. Now Russia, through its resources, in particular in China, even speaks certain speakers on television and in Asian countries, they promote this Chinese plan. They also promote the story about the illegitimacy of the alleged president of Ukraine, that there is no need to go to the second summit, because the government is illegitimate. Like, we need to speak in a different format - explains Andrey Kovalenko.

In addition, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is also working to reduce the presence of African countries at the second Peace Summit.

Russia's task is to prevent the number of countries from being the same as at the first World Summit, when there were more than 90 countries and eight international organizations. Russia wants to do everything possible to ensure that this summit simply does not take place, because one way or another now there is a condition that they are present there, and they are being given an ultimatum to certain actions by us with the support of international partners Kovalenko explained.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said after the global peace summit that preparations for the second summit will take months.