russian disinformation campaign against Ukrainian diplomacy spreads in Africa

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 37938 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135042 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169176 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162397 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202540 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russian disinformation campaign against Ukrainian diplomacy spreads in Africa

russian disinformation campaign against Ukrainian diplomacy spreads in Africa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31273 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that russia is spreading disinformation that Ukraine is allegedly recruiting mercenaries in Africa through its diplomatic missions in an attempt to discredit Ukraine on the eve of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The enemy has intensified its attempts to discredit Ukraine amid the expansion of its diplomatic missions in Africa. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that during the monitoring of the African segment of the Internet, the Center for Countering Disinformation recorded the spread, in particular through the WhatsApp messenger and Facebook, of a fake that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire allegedly recruits mercenaries to participate in the war against russia.

Image

This information is untrue, and the document circulated as "evidence" contains signs of forgery. The Ukrainian Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire does not have a diplomat named Denys Chernyshenko, who is listed as a contact person in the fake document. The address and phone number of the diplomatic mission are also incorrect

- the message says. 

The Center also writes that the spread of disinformation about the activities of Ukrainian diplomats in Africa is part of a russian campaign to discredit Ukraine on the eve of the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. 

Recall

russia is intensifying its disinformation campaign to destabilize Ukraine, promoting narratives about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government and discrediting mobilization efforts.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
switzerlandSwitzerland
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

