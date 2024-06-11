russian disinformation campaign against Ukrainian diplomacy spreads in Africa

The enemy has intensified its attempts to discredit Ukraine amid the expansion of its diplomatic missions in Africa. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

It is noted that during the monitoring of the African segment of the Internet, the Center for Countering Disinformation recorded the spread, in particular through the WhatsApp messenger and Facebook, of a fake that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire allegedly recruits mercenaries to participate in the war against russia.

This information is untrue, and the document circulated as "evidence" contains signs of forgery. The Ukrainian Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire does not have a diplomat named Denys Chernyshenko, who is listed as a contact person in the fake document. The address and phone number of the diplomatic mission are also incorrect - the message says.

The Center also writes that the spread of disinformation about the activities of Ukrainian diplomats in Africa is part of a russian campaign to discredit Ukraine on the eve of the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

russia is intensifying its disinformation campaign to destabilize Ukraine, promoting narratives about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government and discrediting mobilization efforts.

