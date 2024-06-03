Enemy channels distribute a fake document about the alleged evacuation of the leadership of the Kharkiv region - Center for Countering Disinformation

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 66374 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171199 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163356 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147715 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112930 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Actual
Enemy channels distribute a fake document about the alleged evacuation of the leadership of the Kharkiv region - Center for Countering Disinformation

Enemy channels distribute a fake document about the alleged evacuation of the leadership of the Kharkiv region - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37342 views

Pro-russian channels spread fake news about an allegedly ordered evacuation of officials from certain settlements of the Kharkiv region in order to sow panic and destabilize the situation.

A fake document is being distributed in pro-russian publics about the alleged order of the head of the Kharkiv RMA to evacuate the heads of certain settlements of the region. About it UNN writes with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

It is reported that enemy TG channels distribute photos of the alleged order of the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov to evacuate the leadership of certain settlements of the Kharkiv region. After verifying the information in the Kharkiv RMA, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the order was fake. In addition, the administration noted that the number 121 B (which is indicated in the professional document) in the RMA already has another order.

At the same time, the design of the so-called order and the use of the expressions "we order" and "general list" in the text of the document does not meet the requirements of business speech. 

This and other similar fakes are spread by rashists in order to sow panic among the population and destabilize the situation in the region

- the message says.

Recall

The Kharkiv regional military administration warned that unknown persons spread false information on behalf of the Kharkiv RMA regarding fees for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stated that they did not send any such documents.

Russian propagandists spread disinformation about preparations for women's mobilization in Ukraine - GPA03.06.24, 15:34 • 18668 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
kharkivKharkiv

