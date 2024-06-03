ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian propagandists spread disinformation about preparations for women's mobilization in Ukraine - GPA

Russian propagandists spread disinformation about preparations for women's mobilization in Ukraine - GPA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18669 views

Russian propagandists are spreading misinformation about preparations for the mobilization of women and the reduction of the military age in Ukraine, seeking to sow panic and turn the civilian population against the military.

The enemy continues to spread disinformation and manipulative reports about the preparation of women's mobilization in Ukraine and the reduction of the mobilization age. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Propaganda resources of the Russian Federation are actively distributing an interview with one of the Ukrainian military personnel about the possibility of reducing the age of mobilization to 23 years and extending mobilization to women. At the same time, Ru-propaganda manipulates information, passing off the personal opinions of an individual as the position of the Ukrainian state,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that in this way the Kremlin is trying to sow panic among Ukrainians, provoke a split within Ukrainian society and turn civilians against the military.

Currently, there are no plans to mobilize women in Ukraine. The mobilization age starts at 25 years. There is no intention to lower it,

- noted in the GPA.

Recall

Russia is intensifying the Dow's information campaign to destabilize Ukraine, promoting narratives about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian authorities and discrediting mobilization efforts.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Ukraine

