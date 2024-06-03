Russian propagandists spread disinformation about preparations for women's mobilization in Ukraine - GPA

The enemy continues to spread disinformation and manipulative reports about the preparation of women's mobilization in Ukraine and the reduction of the mobilization age. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Propaganda resources of the Russian Federation are actively distributing an interview with one of the Ukrainian military personnel about the possibility of reducing the age of mobilization to 23 years and extending mobilization to women. At the same time, Ru-propaganda manipulates information, passing off the personal opinions of an individual as the position of the Ukrainian state, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that in this way the Kremlin is trying to sow panic among Ukrainians, provoke a split within Ukrainian society and turn civilians against the military.

Currently, there are no plans to mobilize women in Ukraine. The mobilization age starts at 25 years. There is no intention to lower it, - noted in the GPA.

Recall

Russia is intensifying the Dow's information campaign to destabilize Ukraine, promoting narratives about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian authorities and discrediting mobilization efforts.