June 25: International Seafarers' Day, Color Television Day, Day of the Customs Officer of Ukraine

Today, on June 25, many countries around the world are joining the celebration of the International Day of the Seafarer, The event was launched in 2010 at the initiative of the member states of the International Maritime Organization, UNN writes.

Today's event is primarily a celebration of merchant marine sailors. According to experts, about 80% of global trade is somehow connected to sea routes.

Russia's full-scale aggression has had a negative impact on commercial shipping in the Black Sea. However, Ukraine has managed to establish the grain corridor, and tens of tons of food and other essential cargo are being sent to different countries around the world.

Modern piracy remains an urgent global problem for the merchant fleet. Merchant ships are often attacked, especially off the coast of Africa.

Today, those who like to spend their free time watching TV can celebrate the Day of Color TV.

The first color television program aired in the United States in 1951, an hour-long entertainment show. And the first color TV set cost a thousand dollars.

Color television finally began to replace black-and-white television in the 1980s. This was also facilitated by research by scientists, according to which color TV is less harmful than black and white. Different colors make it easier to perceive the image and relieve the eye muscles of some of the strain.

Today, music lovers and Beatles fans can join in on World Beatles Day.

The event is dedicated to the fact that on June 25, 1967, The Beatles performed one of their iconic songs "All You Need Is Love" on TV for the first time.

Today is the Day of the Customs Service and the Day of the Customs Officer of Ukraine. The event was established in honor of the fact that on June 25, 1991, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law "On Customs in Ukraine".

Many countries around the world are now holding various events to mark World Vitiligo Day.

Vitiligo is an abnormal skin condition, a dermatosis in which white spots of depigmentation appear on the body, and the number of melanocytes in these areas decreases.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of patients with vitiligo in the world is approximately 0.8-2.8% of the total population.

The most famous person who suffered from this disease was the singer Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 on June 25.

Another medical event today is the International Day Against Scoliosis.

Most people with scoliosis are adolescents aged 10-15 years. The most common type of scoliosis is idiopathic scoliosis, which means scoliosis caused by unknown causes.

Although the exact cause of scoliosis is unclear, it can be caused by a combination of genetic factors and external factors such as trauma, poor diet, infection, or hormonal changes.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Holy Martyr Fevronia.

From a young age, she decided to dedicate her life to serving the Lord, and at the age of 16 she entered a monastery.

When Emperor Diocletian intensified the persecution of Christians, Fevronia was captured by pagans, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then executed.

On June 25, Efrosynia, Fedir, Kostiantyn, Petro, and Semen celebrate their name days.