The test for the government is whether officials will be able to get two agricultural holdings to repair the road they are destroying with their vehicles

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5070 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98643 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109449 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235433 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144592 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369533 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181974 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149678 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98644 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109451 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105200 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125082 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2958 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6164 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12538 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14110 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18020 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The test for the government is whether officials will be able to get two agricultural holdings to repair the road they are destroying with their vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162772 views

A collective appeal from residents of Komarivka village, Nizhyn district, demands that the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration allocate funds to repair the road between Sydorivka and Komarivka, which is being destroyed by the machinery of Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company.

The test for the government is whether officials will be able to get two agricultural holdings to repair the road they are destroying with their vehicles

The Chernihiv Regional Military Administration is already aware of the situation with the broken road in Nizhyn district, where an ambulance barely got an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital. So, there is hope that they will try to solve the problem in the near future and repair the road. However, the question remains whether the authorities will be able to involve Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company in this process, as local residents blame them for the destruction of the road, UNN reports .

Details

The desperate people saw no other way out, so they wrote a collective appeal to the Chernihiv RMA demanding to allocate funds to repair the road between the settlements of Sydorivka and Komarivka. The officials, as we have already written, received the letter and sent it to the institution responsible for this road.

On 17.06.2024, the Chernihiv Regional State Administration received a collective appeal from residents of Komarivka village, Nizhyn district, requesting the allocation of funds for repair work on the T-25-52 Borzna - Komarivka - M-02 road, which is on the balance sheet of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Chernihiv region. The letter of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration dated 17.06.2024 No. 11-04/9664-v was sent to the Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernihiv Oblast,

- Ivan Vashchenko, deputy head of the RMA, told  UNN .

The fact that RMA is already aware of the problem is good. At least they will somehow keep the situation under control. But it is clear that the road will not be repaired by itself. For this purpose, it is necessary to find funds and resources.

Not a single road: the company "Kernel" is not the first time in conflict with residents of Chernihiv region6/6/24, 12:14 PM • 157626 views

At the same time, it should be borne in mind that Chernihiv region is a frontline region. And the same RMA notes that some of the roads were damaged by heavy military equipment.

And this is where the question arises - whether the government will be able to encourage big business to be socially responsible and contribute to solving the problems of local communities in this difficult time. Ukrainian Milk Company and Kernel do not seem to be considering their participation in the road repair, and are shifting the responsibility to the government.

The fact is that that road has been in poor condition for about a dozen years. We use it because we work here. Kernel also uses it, and there are other farms. Therefore, it is not true to say that it is our transportation that is falling apart. The fact that it is not maintained as it should be is the issue. Where the road is normal, repaired, and has been used properly, it remains normal,

- Ihor Khlystun, director of the Borznyansky branch of Ukrainian Dairy Company LLC, told  UNN .

Kernel has a similar position.

"The agricultural enterprises of our company are located in the mentioned regions and, accordingly, vehicles travel between them to carry out business activities. The trucks move in compliance with the standards of permissible load on the road surface. The condition of local roads, as well as assessing the need for their repair, is the responsibility of local authorities and relevant bodies," the holding said in response to our inquiry.

And this is despite the fact that Ukraine has positive examples of business involvement in co-financing local road repairs. In particular, according to Ihor Murdiy, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Transport Committee, last year Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions managed to raise more than UAH 100 million for this purpose.

"It's certainly not a bad thing when people contribute their own money. In fact, last year, in different regions of the country, this was very well implemented, when agricultural enterprises and local communities were involved in financing the repair of local roads. For example, in the Kirovohrad region, about 50 million hryvnias were raised throughout the region, in the Cherkasy region - about 55 million," the MP said in a commentary to UNN.

So, against this background, I wonder if the Chernihiv RMA will have convincing arguments to involve the companies that are destroying the road with their heavy vehicles in the repair of the road. Instead of spending only public funds for these purposes.

On the level of a dollar millionaire: the agricultural company of the exregional and former Secretary of the national security and Defense Council destroys a rural road, and is not eager to repair it6/7/24, 8:43 AM • 123731 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPublications
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41