NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

June 24: Pool Day, International fairy day, Christmas Of John the Baptist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116322 views

Today, on June 24, all lovers of swimming and water sports can join the celebration of pool day. Swimming pools, which are structures for sports and just recreation, began to gain popularity in the UK in the late nineteenth century. It was then that the first regular swimming competitions began to take place.

June 24: Pool Day, International fairy day, Christmas Of John the Baptist

Today, on June 24, all lovers of swimming and water sports can join the celebration of pool day, writes UNN.

According to archaeological data,  the structure, which resembled a modern swimming pool as much as possible, was first built on the territory of modern Pakistan in the third millennium BC.

The construction of swimming pools was common in Ancient Greece and Rome. These civilizations built beautiful artificial pools for training athletes, conducting military exercises and just for recreation.

Swimming pools, which are structures for sports and just recreation, began to gain popularity in the UK in the late nineteenth century. It was then that the first regular swimming competitions began to take place.

Swimming competitions were first included in the Olympic program during the 1896 Athens Olympics.

Also today you can join the fairy – tale international fairy day, which was founded in 1999 by writer and folklorist Ann Pelowski.

Fairies have been a significant part of folklore and mythology in various cultures. They are often depicted as small magical creatures with the ability to influence the natural world.

Basically, fairies for us are fragile humanoid creatures with butterfly wings. They fly around flowers and surprise with their extraordinary lightness and Grace.

According to the church calendar, today is the Nativity of John the Baptist.

John the Baptist was born in the family of the priest Zacharias and his wife Elizabeth, who led a pious life. Both were already old and had no children.

One day, when Zachary was performing incense in the temple, the Archangel Gabriel came down to him and predicted to the man that he would have a son who would be called John. This son will be great before God and will bring great joy to the people of Israel.

Zechariah did not believe the Archangel, so Gabriel deprived the man of his speech. He spoke only after his newborn son was named John.

It is believed that John the Baptist was born six months before the birth of Jesus. Elizabeth had to flee with Little John to the desert, because after the birth of the son of God, the Jewish King Herod ordered all the babies to be killed.

John lived in the desert until the age of 30. After that, he went to preach, telling people about the imminent arrival of the Messiah. He baptized people in the Jordan, and later baptized Jesus Christ himself, on whom the Holy Spirit descended in the form of a dove during the sacrament.

John the Baptist accused King Herod Antipus of living with his brother's wife. For this, he was thrown into prison, where he was held for 10 months.

During a banquet in honor of the Tsar's birthday, his mistress persuaded her daughter to demand that the head of John the Baptist be brought to her. Antipas had previously sworn that he would fulfill any whim of the girl, so he sent a warrior to prison, who cut off the head of John the Baptist. John's body was hidden that night. The head was lost, but found three times.

Name days are celebrated today by Ivan, Yakov, Anton.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

