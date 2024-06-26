The Ministry of Energy told when the situation with electricity can become better

The situation with electricity supply will improve when all maintenance and repair campaigns at nuclear power plants are completed, which provides more than half of the needs. This was stated by Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

I keep repeating that it is very painful for all of us to endure blackouts right now, but we should all understand that it will be much worse in winter. We are now trying to do everything possible to ensure that all our available capacities and those that we restore after damage, so that they all work smoothly during the autumn-winter period. The situation will be better when we complete all technical services and complete the repair campaign at nuclear power plants, which provides more than half of our needs., Grinchuk said.

She also added that one of the priorities is the protection of power facilities that are being restored after shelling.

We see that the Russians continue to attack, target the energy infrastructure. They know very well which objects need to be attacked and damaged so that this causes maximum damage to the energy system., Grinchuk added.

If there is no additional damage to energy facilities and Ukraine manages to restore and put the destroyed capacities into operation, then the situation with power outages in winter should be better than now.