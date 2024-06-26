ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3820 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95408 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122931 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234776 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144076 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369425 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181867 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The Ministry of Energy told when the situation with electricity can become better

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21127 views

The electricity supply situation will improve when all maintenance and repair companies at nuclear power plants that meet more than half of Ukraine's needs are completed.

The Ministry of Energy told when the situation with electricity can become better

The situation with electricity supply will improve when all maintenance and repair campaigns at nuclear power plants are completed, which provides more than half of the needs. This was stated by Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

I keep repeating that it is very painful for all of us to endure blackouts right now, but we should all understand that it will be much worse in winter. We are now trying to do everything possible to ensure that all our available capacities and those that we restore after damage, so that they all work smoothly during the autumn-winter period. The situation will be better when we complete all technical services and complete the repair campaign at nuclear power plants, which provides more than half of our needs.,

Grinchuk said.

She also added that one of the priorities is the protection of power facilities that are being restored after shelling.

We see that the Russians continue to attack, target the energy infrastructure. They know very well which objects need to be attacked and damaged so that this causes maximum damage to the energy system.,

Grinchuk added.

If there is no additional damage to energy facilities and Ukraine manages to restore and put the destroyed capacities into operation, then the situation with power outages in winter should be better than now.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
