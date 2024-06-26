$41.340.03
10:10 AM • 8788 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Zelensky visited the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24917 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Donetsk region, where he heard reports on the operational situation, discussed the actions of the Defense Forces with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Brigade Commanders, thanked the soldiers and presented them with awards.

Zelensky visited the Pokrovsky direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Donetsk region heard reports on the operational situation, discussed with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky and Brigade Commanders the actions of the Defense Forces, as reported on Wednesday in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

"Donetsk region. 110th, 31st and 47th separate mechanized brigades. I heard reports on the operational situation, discussed our actions with the commander - in-chief and Brigade Commanders," Zelensky said.

According to the Presidential Office, Zelensky visited the Pokrovsky direction.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the location of the 110th separate Mechanized Brigade named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko," the OP said.

"The head of state heard the reports of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Sirsky, the commander of the Joint Forces Andrey Gnatov, the deputy commander of the 110th separate Mechanized Brigade and the commanders of the 31st and 47th separate mechanized brigades that are fighting on neighboring defense lines. The president was informed about the operational situation in the Pokrovsky direction, in the areas of responsibility of the brigades and informed about the intentions of the Russian occupiers," the OP said.

The President's Office noted that the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction is the most intense. Deputy commander of the 110th separate Mechanized Brigade Dmitry bely said that Russian troops carry out from 15 to more than 30 assaults per day. He also informed about the priority needs of the unit.

Zelensky spoke with the soldiers of the units and awarded them with state awards.

"I have the honor to be here today and thank you for protecting our state, to thank your brothers who are not here now, from all of us, from all the people of Ukraine. Take care of yourself. Your family and friends – also health and strength. Thank you for what you do every day to ensure that Ukrainians have Ukraine," the head of state said.

Zelensky visited Donetsk region and introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
