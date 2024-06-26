Zelensky visited Donetsk region and introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a joint visit to the Donetsk region with the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky and the new commander of the Joint Forces Andrey Gnatov, whom he introduced to the defenders in the Donetsk region. He posted the corresponding video on social networks on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Donetsk region. Together with our soldiers, together with Commander-in-chief Sirsky and the new commander of the Joint Forces, General Ignatov. Today I officially introduced Andrey Gnatov to all those who are responsible for defense in the Donetsk region. We heard reports directly from our positions," Zelensky said.

According to the president, he "was glad to personally see and thank our 110th brigade and 47th Brigade-absolutely heroic, productive guys." I also thanked the combat medics.

"I held a meeting on people's security and support here in the Donetsk region – a detailed meeting. Lots of questions. And on providing life – water, social issues, evacuation, and assistance to defense, and on restoring housing," the president said.

"And there will be a separate conversation in Kiev, in particular with officials who should be here and in other places near the front – in difficult communities where people need immediate solutions. Solutions that are simply not visible from Kiev. And I was surprised that some relevant officials were not here for six months or more. I will draw appropriate conclusions about them," Zelensky said.

