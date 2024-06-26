More than 2.3 million citizens updated their military credentials - Venislavsky

As of today, 2.37 million citizens of military age have updated their military credentials. The vast majority updated via the Reserve + app. Administrative Service Centers are in second place, and shopping centers are in third place.

This was stated during a briefing by people's deputy from the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

Details

We have achieved the main goal that we laid down in this bill, and accordingly in the law, which is to conduct an audit of all citizens liable for military service in Ukraine, find out where, who is located, find out who is fit for military service, who has the right to deferral, who is booked and who can be mobilized. The Ministry of Defense monitors the situation with the update of military credentials on a daily basis, and the dynamics are quite positive. As of this morning, I received information that 2 million 370 thousand citizens of Ukraine have updated their military credentials. The vast majority updated via the Reserve + app. In second place - TSPAU, and in third - Shopping Center Venislavsky said.

He added that the law ensures the implementation of those mobilization measures that are carried out by the shopping center.

"I think that he has fulfilled the main mission that was laid down in him," Venislavsky added.

recall

In the "Reserve+" application, there is no functionality for sending electronic subpoenas. Until the relevant legislation is adopted, such functionality will not be developed in reserve+.