More than 2.3 million citizens updated their military credentials - Venislavsky

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120348 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189599 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233895 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143516 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369256 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181771 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149640 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91752 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86630 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103895 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100629 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120348 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1394 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4642 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11833 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13471 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17446 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 2.3 million citizens updated their military credentials - Venislavsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19051 views

2.37 million citizens of military age have updated their military ID cards, mainly through the Reserve+app.

More than 2.3 million citizens updated their military credentials - Venislavsky

As of today, 2.37 million citizens of military age have updated their military credentials. The vast majority updated via the Reserve + app. Administrative Service Centers are in second place, and shopping centers are in third place.

This was stated during a briefing by people's deputy from the "servant of the people", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

Details

We have achieved the main goal that we laid down in this bill, and accordingly in the law, which is to conduct an audit of all citizens liable for military service in Ukraine, find out where, who is located, find out who is fit for military service, who has the right to deferral, who is booked and who can be mobilized. The Ministry of Defense monitors the situation with the update of military credentials on a daily basis, and the dynamics are quite positive. As of this morning, I received information that 2 million 370 thousand citizens of Ukraine have updated their military credentials. The vast majority updated via the Reserve + app. In second place - TSPAU, and in third - Shopping Center

Venislavsky said.

He added that the law ensures the implementation of those mobilization measures that are carried out by the shopping center.

"I think that he has fulfilled the main mission that was laid down in him," Venislavsky added.

recall

In the "Reserve+" application, there is no functionality for sending electronic subpoenas. Until the relevant legislation is adopted, such functionality will not be developed in reserve+. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31