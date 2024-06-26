Consequences of the Russian Federation-shelling of the border area of Chernihiv region: residential buildings were damaged, but people were not injured

Residential buildings of civilians on the border of Chernihiv region were under Russian attack. An investigative team has arrived at the scene of the incident, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers recorded the consequences of hits after an attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the border region of Chernihiv region.

the Russian army once again attacked the civilian population of the Gorodnyansky community of the Chernihiv region. Residential buildings of civilians were hit. The investigative and operational group of Department No. 3 (Gorodnya) of the Chernihiv Regional Police Department immediately arrived at the scene of the incident - the police report says.

It is established that as a result of the shelling from the Grad multiple launch rocket system, residential buildings were damaged.

Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, MLRS, artillery, AGS and drones: 94 explosions