Consequences of the Russian Federation-shelling of the border area of Chernihiv region: residential buildings were damaged, but people were not injured

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188041 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232519 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142786 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181678 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 48 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3542 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11323 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12987 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17057 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Consequences of the Russian Federation-shelling of the border area of Chernihiv region: residential buildings were damaged, but people were not injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25510 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of the border area of Chernihiv region, residential buildings of civilians were damaged, but people were not injured.

Consequences of the Russian Federation-shelling of the border area of Chernihiv region: residential buildings were damaged, but people were not injured

Residential buildings of civilians on the border of Chernihiv region were under Russian attack. An investigative team has arrived at the scene of the incident, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers recorded the consequences of hits after an attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the border region of Chernihiv region.

the Russian army once again attacked the civilian population of the Gorodnyansky community of the Chernihiv region. Residential buildings of civilians were hit. The investigative and operational group of Department No. 3 (Gorodnya) of the Chernihiv Regional Police Department immediately arrived at the scene of the incident

- the police report says.

It is established that as a result of the shelling from the Grad multiple launch rocket system, residential buildings were damaged.

Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, MLRS, artillery, AGS and drones: 94 explosions26.06.24, 09:55 • 21323 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Chernihiv
