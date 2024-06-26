Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, MLRS, artillery, AGS and drones: 94 explosions

Russian troops over the past day attacked four communities in the Chernihiv region with mortars, MLRS, artillery, AGS and drones, 94 explosions were recorded, private homes were damaged in Gremyach and Polesie, the Operational Command "North" reported on Wednesday .

Details

According to the operational command, in the Chernihiv region recorded:

Semyonovskaya hromada: Medvedevka – 9 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar; Karpovichi – 1 explosion, probably a UAV dump; 7 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar; spinner – 6 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar; Leonovka – 2 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Snovskaya hromada: Hrinovka – 1 explosion, probably dropped by NVP from a UAV.

Gorodnyansky community: Polesie – 30 explosions, probably MLRS. Private houses were damaged; Moshchenko-1 explosion, probably dropped by NVP from a UAV. Novgorod-

Seversk hromada: Kamyanskaya Sloboda – 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably FPV-Drone; Mikhalchina Sloboda – 18 explosions, probably 122 mm barrel artillery; Gremyach – 2 explosions, probably a UAV dump; 1 explosion, probably a 120 mm mortar; 1 explosion, probably an FPV-Drone; 13 explosions, probably AGS. A private house was damaged.

In total, the Russian invaders continue to shell the border territories of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and during the day 49 attacks (243 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted.

Russians hit Chernihiv district with "Grad", there is damage