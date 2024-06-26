Russians hit Chernihiv district with "Grad", there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops today shelled the Chernihiv district with MLRS "Grad", damaged residential buildings, there are no reports of injuries, said on Wednesday the chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.
Today, Russians fired "Grad" at Chernihiv district. Residential buildings were damaged people, fortunately, were not injured
