Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with a drone, mortars and artillery: 23 explosions

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked two communities with a drone, mortars and artillery over the past day, 23 explosions were recorded, the "North" command reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the operational command, the following was recorded in Chernihiv region

Semenivka community: Karpovychi - 2 attacks: 3 explosions, probably a UAV dropping of explosive ordnance; Leonivka - 2 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community: Hremyach - 18 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery.

It is noted that Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In total, 36 attacks (154 explosions) from various types of weapons were recorded during the day.

