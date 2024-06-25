$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103863 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120320 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233881 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143506 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369249 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181770 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
More than 100 explosions: 11 communities in Sumy region were under enemy fire during the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21995 views

On June 24, the Russian army struck 11 settlements in Sumy region 33 times, with 108 explosions from artillery, mortars, drones and mines recorded.

More than 100 explosions: 11 communities in Sumy region were under enemy fire during the day

During the day on June 24, the Russian army struck Sumy region 33 times. 108 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobidsk, Esman, Shalyhyn, Seredyno-Budsk and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

  • There were mortar attacks on the Shalyhyne community (5 explosions).
  • The Seredyna-Buda community was hit by FPV drones (6 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).
  • The Yunivka community was hit by artillery (2 explosions) and two FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Mortar shelling (12 explosions), artillery (8 explosions), and UAV drops of explosive ordnance (2 explosions) were recorded in Velykopysarivska community.
  • The Russian army dropped 8 mines on the Znob-Novgorod community.
  • Mortar shelling was carried out in Krasnopilska community (10 explosions).
  • There was a tank attack in Khotyn community (2 explosions).
  • A strike by FPV drones was recorded in the Vorozhbiansk community (3 explosions).
  • The Russian army dropped 26 mines on the Esman community.
  • The Bilopilska community was hit with artillery (3 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).
  • The Novoslobidska community was shelled with mortars (4 explosions).

Also, at night and in the morning of June 24, the Russian military fired 6 times at Sumy region. 19 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy region six times24.06.24, 10:44 • 18004 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
