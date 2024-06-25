More than 100 explosions: 11 communities in Sumy region were under enemy fire during the day

During the day on June 24, the Russian army struck Sumy region 33 times. 108 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobidsk, Esman, Shalyhyn, Seredyno-Budsk and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

There were mortar attacks on the Shalyhyne community (5 explosions).

The Seredyna-Buda community was hit by FPV drones (6 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

The Yunivka community was hit by artillery (2 explosions) and two FPV drones (2 explosions).

Mortar shelling (12 explosions), artillery (8 explosions), and UAV drops of explosive ordnance (2 explosions) were recorded in Velykopysarivska community.

The Russian army dropped 8 mines on the Znob-Novgorod community.

Mortar shelling was carried out in Krasnopilska community (10 explosions).

There was a tank attack in Khotyn community (2 explosions).

A strike by FPV drones was recorded in the Vorozhbiansk community (3 explosions).

The Russian army dropped 26 mines on the Esman community.

The Bilopilska community was hit with artillery (3 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

The Novoslobidska community was shelled with mortars (4 explosions).

Also, at night and in the morning of June 24, the Russian military fired 6 times at Sumy region. 19 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

