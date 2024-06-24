Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy region six times

Russian troops shelled the Sumy region six times on Monday night, and residents of five communities located in the border zone came under enemy fire. This is reported by the Sumy regional military administration, writes UNN.

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 19 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Belopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Shalyginskaya and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled, - the message says.

Details

Khotyn community: the enemy hit with barrel artillery (3 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.

Belopolskaya hromada: vog was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Shalyginskaya hromada: fire from AGS was recorded (9 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: there was a drone attack-FPV (2 explosions).

Recall

During the day, the Russian occupiers lost 1,300 Special personnel in the war against Ukraine.