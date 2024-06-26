$41.340.03
SBU published a video with prisoners who were exchanged on June 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102489 views

The SBU published a video showing 90 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including soldiers from various military units and defenders of Mariupol and Chernobyl, returning to Ukraine after the exchange that took place on June 25.

SBU published a video with prisoners who were exchanged on June 25

The security service of Ukraine posted on Facebook a video of 90 prisoners of war being met in Ukraine, who were exchanged on June 25, reports UNN.

Details

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for coordination of the search and release of prisoners of war, which fulfilled the decision of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value!"- noted in the SBU.

In the video, Ukrainians getting off buses say " thank you!"and" we're finally home.

recall

In the evening of June 21, it became known that 90 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine as a result of the exchange of prisoners of war. As president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, among those who returned are soldiers of the National Guard, the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, the army, the territorial defense, the border guard service, as well as defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Defended Mariupol, Chernobyl and not only: Zelensky said that Ukraine managed to return 90 more soldiers from captivity25.06.24, 21:57 • 71978 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
