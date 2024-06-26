SBU published a video with prisoners who were exchanged on June 25

The security service of Ukraine posted on Facebook a video of 90 prisoners of war being met in Ukraine, who were exchanged on June 25, reports UNN.

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for coordination of the search and release of prisoners of war, which fulfilled the decision of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value!"- noted in the SBU.

In the video, Ukrainians getting off buses say " thank you!"and" we're finally home.

In the evening of June 21, it became known that 90 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine as a result of the exchange of prisoners of war. As president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported, among those who returned are soldiers of the National Guard, the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, the army, the territorial defense, the border guard service, as well as defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

