Whether Ukraine plans to restore the military prosecutor's office and military courts-said the committee on law enforcement

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Whether Ukraine plans to restore the military prosecutor's office and military courts-said the committee on law enforcement

Kyiv • UNN

The possibility of restoring the military prosecutor's office and creating a specialized institution for judges who will consider cases of war crimes, ensuring proper expertise and qualifications, is being considered.

Whether Ukraine plans to restore the military prosecutor's office and military courts-said the committee on law enforcement

There are certain consultations on the form in which the military prosecutor's office can exist. Work will also be carried out to create a certain "institution" so that military  crimes are considered by judges who have the necessary specialization for this . This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on law enforcement Sergey Ionushas on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

Now we are holding some consultations with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, working with our colleagues on the form in which the military prosecutor's office can, and will, exist as such

- said the MP. 

As for military courts, according to him, this is "a difficult and complex process", because there are not even enough civilian judges in Ukraine yet. However, the MP believes that judges who have the necessary specialization and qualifications should consider cases of war crimes. 

"Therefore, we plan to work together with the Supreme Court, the High Council of justice with colleagues from the committee on legal policy in order to make a certain institution for judges who consider  cases where additional knowledge is needed to resolve this issue now," the MP said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
