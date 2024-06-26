Military police can only stop cars belonging to the military or the Ministry of Defense-chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada

The powers of the military police will extend exclusively to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reservists. The draft law, which the Verkhovna Rada voted for in the first reading, does not mention those liable for military service. This was assured by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on law enforcement Sergey Ionushas on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Military police is for the military, about the military, and about the military. The powers of the military police will not extend to civilians. They will apply exclusively to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reservists who are at training camps and therefore are equal to military personnel - stated Ionushas.

He said that the military police will be the first important component of the integrated military justice system in Ukraine that is planned to be created.

The MP said that the bill provides for such functions in the military police as the prevention, detection and suppression of criminal and administrative offenses in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state special transport service.

Also, according to him, the military police will carry out the following tasks::

proceedings in cases of administrative offenses referred by law to the competence of the military police;

operational search activity in cases and on the grounds;

ensuring law and order and military discipline among military personnel liable for military service and reservists during their training camps.



Breaking down doors, stopping civilian trucks - this is not planned. In other words, the military police will only be able to stop cars that belong to the military or the Ministry of Defense - stated Sergey Ionushas.

He assured that the powers of the military police will extend exclusively to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reservists, not to those liable for military service.

Recall

On June 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for the creation of a military police in Ukraine .