Accident on the blue line of the Moscow Metro: Klitschko called the cause and told about the progress of work

The accident on the Blue Line of the metro in Kiev - between the stations "Demeevskaya" and "Lybedskaya" - occurred due to non-compliance with technology during the construction of the stage 15 years ago. This was stated by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko , reports UNN.

repairs continue on the stage tunnel of the blue metro line - between the stations "Demeevskaya" and "Lybedskaya". It has already been established for sure that the emergency situation there occurred due to non-compliance with technology during the construction of the stage 15 years ago - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, now the builders have completed the development of the pit with fixing of the I, II and III tiers, as well as chemical fixing of the soils of the sunken Massif. This made it possible to stop the penetration of water into the structures.

Sealing of static cracks and joints of the tunnel frame in the places of bolted connections continues.

It is also reported that the technical condition of the frame of the Po stage tunnel and the track between the Demeevskaya and Lybedskaya stations was examined. A report on his condition will be made public after all examinations are completed, Klitschko said.

"Experts are making every effort to resume train traffic on the section in early autumn. Work on the construction site continues around the clock. After the repair is completed - before the full restoration of traffic - test launches of trains will be carried out," the mayor added.

