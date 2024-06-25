Accident on the blue line of the Moscow Metro: Klitschko called the cause and told about the progress of work

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187242 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231850 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181643 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149576 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197865 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87872 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97508 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96419 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115941 views
Accident on the blue line of the Moscow Metro: Klitschko called the cause and told about the progress of work

Kyiv • UNN

• 32926 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32926 views

The accident on the blue line of the metro in Kiev occurred due to non-compliance with construction technology 15 years ago.

Accident on the blue line of the Moscow Metro: Klitschko called the cause and told about the progress of work

The accident on the Blue Line  of the metro in Kiev  - between the stations "Demeevskaya" and "Lybedskaya" - occurred due to non-compliance with technology during the construction of the stage 15 years ago. This was stated by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko , reports UNN

 repairs continue on the stage tunnel of the blue metro line - between the stations "Demeevskaya" and "Lybedskaya". It has already been established for sure that the emergency situation there occurred due to non-compliance with technology during the construction of the stage 15 years ago

- Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him,  now the builders have completed the development of the pit with fixing of the I, II and III tiers, as well as chemical fixing of the soils of the sunken Massif. This made it possible to stop the penetration of water into the structures.

Sealing of static cracks and joints of the tunnel frame in the places of bolted connections continues.

It is also reported that the technical condition of the frame of the Po stage tunnel and the track between the Demeevskaya and Lybedskaya stations was examined. A report on his condition will be made public after all examinations are completed, Klitschko said. 

"Experts are making every effort to resume train traffic on the section in early autumn. Work on the construction site continues around the clock. After the repair is completed - before the full restoration of traffic - test launches of trains will be carried out," the mayor added. 

Recall

Train traffic in the Moscow metro between the stations "Demeevskaya" and "Lybedskaya" is planned to resume this fall. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
Telegram
Vitali Klitschko
